Jordan Lawlar Flashes All the Tools in Reno's Comeback Win
The Diamondbacks' Minor League affiliates combined for a 1-3 record Wednesday. Here's a recap of all the action.
AAA: Reno Aces 5, Round Rock Express 4
The Aces scored all five of their runs via the long ball, the last being a walk-off two-run home run from René Pinto in the bottom of the ninth. Reno had five hits on the night, with four of them leaving the ballpark.
Jorge Barrosa and Jordan Lawlar opened the game with back-to-back home runs. For both hitters, it was their third home run of the year. Lawlar has homered in back-to-back games and has four extra-base hits in his last 10 at-bats.
Not only did the Diamondbacks' top prospect show off his power in the game, but he also made a key defensive stop in the eighth inning to keep the game close.
It was an impressive play for Lawlar, considering he hasn't played much second base before this season. With him getting more comfortable defensively at another infield position, plus his recent hot streak at the plate, he's starting to knock on the door for another big league opportunity.
Yilber Díaz had an inconsistent day on the mound. His fastball was down to about 94 MPH and he had trouble commanding the pitch. He finished the night with four runs (three earned) in 5.2 innings with four walks and three strikeouts.
AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 3, Frisco RoughRiders 4
Jose Cabrera turned in a Quality Start for Amarillo, holding Frisco to one run on three hits, two walks, and six strikeouts. He was in line to win this game, leaving with a 2-1 lead, but the RoughRiders scored three runs on Cesar Gomez in the seventh inning.
Tommy Troy reached base twice on a single and a hit-by-pitch. Gavin Conticello was 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI groundout. Christian Cerda collected two more hits, and is batting .423 with a 1.139 OPS in seven games with seven strikeouts and five walks.
A+: Hillsboro Hops 2, Spokane Indians 8
The Hops took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first when an errant pickoff throw scored two runs. However, the rest of the scoring was done by Spokane.
Daniel Nunez allowed four runs (three earned) in 4.1 innings with a walk and two strikeouts. He allowed a run in four of the five innings he started.
Ryan Waldschmidt was 1-for-5 with a single, stolen base, and a run scored. Cristofer Torin had another multi-hit game, with two singles and a walk.
A: Visalia Rawhide 1, Stockton Ports 6
Denny Larrondo turned in a solid start, allowing just one run on three hits, three walks, and three strikeouts over five innings. His lone blemish was a solo home run to Myles Naylor, brother of Diamondbacks' first baseman Josh Naylor. Unfortunately, Larrondo got zero offensive support, as Visalia didn't score until the ninth inning.
Slade Caldwell went hitless but continued his on-base streak with a walk. He's reached in all nine games in his professional career and sports a .525 on-base percentage. Yassel Soler went 0-for-4.