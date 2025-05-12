Kristian Robinson Continues Breakout Season with Amarillo
The Arizona Diamondbacks' minor league affiliates combined for a 2-2 record. Here is all the action from Sunday's slate of games.
AAA: Reno Aces 4, Las Vegas Aviators 6
Casey Kelly struggled to throw consistent strikes, allowing three runs on six hits, six walks, and only one strikeout in 4.2 innings. All the runs he allowed came in the fifth inning.
Jordan Lawlar hit an RBI single in the third, a play that gave Reno a 2-0 lead after a throwing error that allowed Jake McCarthy to score from first and Lawlar to advance to third. It was notable that he got the hit off a right-handed slider, a pitch he's struggled to hit for much of his pro career. Lawlar was entering this game batting .139 with a .306 slugging percentage against right-handed breaking balls this season.
Michael Pérez, a once former Diamondbacks draft pick back in 2010, homered to tie the game in the fifth inning. Pérez is in his third stint in Arizona's organization, previously playing in Reno in 2017, 2018, and 2024.
The Aviators took the lead off Kyle Backhus in the eighth inning. With one out, Backhus allowed a triple, double, and a single that made it a 4-3 game. After loading the bases with an intentional walk, the left-hander walked in a run and was lifted for Kyle Amendt. Amendt walked the first batter he faced to force in the third run of the inning before recording the final four outs of the game, two of them strikeouts.
Trey Mancini drove in Lawlar, who walked with one out in the bottom half of the eighth, which accounted for all Reno could muster offensively late in the game.
AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 6, Tulsa Drillers 1
The Sod Poodles jumped all over Dodgers pitching prospect Jackson Ferris in this game, scoring four runs in the fifth and knocking him out of the game.
Entering the fifth inning in a 1-1 game, five of the first six hitters in the inning reached. A walk to Caleb Roberts, followed by singles from Ivan Melendez and Manuel Peña gave Amarillo the lead. Kristian Robinson had the big blow of the inning, turning around an elevated fastball and splitting the left-center gap for a two-run double. LuJames Groover plated Robinson with a single to cap off the inning.
Robinson's 2025 turnaround has been a major development for the Diamondbacks organization. He's reduced the swing-and-miss and ground balls in his offensive profile, allowing him to do more damage with the bat. His 1.020 OPS ranks second in the Texas League.
Avery Short was effective, but the pitch count blew up on the left-hander. Short allowed one run on four hits, three walks, and five strikeouts in 4.1 innings. He needed 94 pitches to get through his outing, falling two outs shy of qualifying for the win.
The trio of Zach Barnes, Luke Albright, and Landon Sims closed out the game with 4.2 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts.
A+: Hillsboro Hops 10, Eugene Emeralds 4
The Hops blew this game open early, scoring 10 runs between the second and fifth innings and cruising to victory. They capitalized on Eugene's inability to throw strikes, drawing 14 walks to just five strikeouts on the day. All nine starters recorded at least one walk and one RBI.
Hillsboro opened the scoring in the second, as they received six straight walks with one out to take a 3-0 lead. Ryan Waldschmidt singled up the middle to make it 4-0.
Druw Jones had a big game at the plate, reaching five times on two singles and three walks. He stole two bases, bringing his season total up to nine in 10 attempts. Junior Franco and JJ D'Orazio combined for five hits and four walks at the bottom of the lineup.
Yordin Chalas had another short start, allowing two runs on three hits, two walks, and three strikeouts. He threw 55 pitches for those three innings. While the organization tries to convert him to a starter, they've kept his pitch count in the 50-60 range.
Nate Savino provided two scoreless innings in relief to pick up the win. Ricardo Yan got the final 12 outs of the game, allowing two meaningless runs in the eighth, walking four and striking out three.
A: Visalia Rawhide 3, Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 14
A tough day for Visalia pitching, as they gave up 16 hits and walked seven in a blowout. Grayson Hitt just lasted 1.1 innings, allowing four runs on three hits, three walks, and three strikeouts. Two of those runs came in after he left the game.
There wasn't much offense from the Rawhide, who had only four hits on the day. Half of those hits went to Trent Youngblood, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI bunt single. Slade Caldwell went hitless from the leadoff spot, but managed to draw a walk in this contest.