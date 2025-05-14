Lawlar, Amendt Named D-backs Minor League Players of the Month
Infielder Jordan Lawlar and right-handed reliever Kyle Amendt were named the Diamondbacks' Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Month for April 2025.
Lawlar, 22, hit .408 with 13 doubles, six home runs, and a 1.235 OPS with Triple-A Reno in April. He hit safely in 22 of 25 games, including an 11-game hitting streak from April 17-30. He led all minor leaguers in hits (42), extra-base hits (21), total bases (77), runs (31), slugging percentage (.748), and OPS (1.235).
Lawlar was also named the Pacific Coast League's Player of the Month.
His hot start warranted a promotion to the major leagues, where he made his first start of the year Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants. At the time of his call-up, Lawlar was Arizona's consensus top prospect and the No. 4 prospect on MLB's Top 100 list. In 37 games with Reno, he was hitting .336 with six home runs, 13 steals, and a .992 OPS.
Amendt, 25, fired 10.2 scoreless innings. He struck out 15, walked four, and held opponents to a .195 batting average (8-for-41). His 10 appearances ranked second among all Pacific Coast League relievers.
On the season, Amendt has a 1.00 ERA with 24 strikeouts and eight walks in 18 innings. What he lacks in premium velocity, averaging 91.6 MPH on his fastball, he's been effective with his vertical approach with the four-seamer, curveball, and slider. He's making the case to be a call-up later this season, if he can lower his walk rate from 11.9%.
Organization Minor League Player/Pitcher of the Month
- Triple-A Reno: Jordan Lawlar/Kyle Amendt
- Double-A Amarillo: LuJames Groover/Jose Cabrera
- High-A Hillsboro: Ryan Waldschmidt/Daniel Eagen
- Low-A Visalia: Slade Caldwell/Lorenzo Encarnacion
On an additional note, it's good to see the Diamondbacks' top position player prospects get off to a strong start in April. Lawlar, Groover, Waldschmidt, and Caldwell rank as the top four prospects on the Arizona Diamondbacks on SI's preseason top prospects list. Eagen and Amendt rank at No. 17 and No. 25 respectively.