Previewing the Stars of the Diamondbacks Spring Breakout Game
The second annual Spring Breakout games are taking place at this weekend across MLB Spring Training facilities with each team's top prospects playing against each other in an exhibition game meant to increase fan awareness of their team's top prospects.
Spring Breakout covers four days of actions as there are 16 matchups between the 30 MLB clubs that promote the Minor Leagues and all the players that play down there.
Seven of the team's top 10 prospects will be participating in the game but Jordan Lawlar and Yu-Min Lin are not. Lin started late in camp due to having his military commitment in Taiwan while Lawlar is in MLB camp fighting for a spot. x
Game time is at 5:10 p.m. local Arizona time and fans that bought tickets to the Cincinnati Reds-Arizona Diamondbacks game can stay to watch for free.
Fans not at the stadium can tune in via MLB.TV, MLB.com, and MLB Gameday in order to follow all the action. It will be online only and not on live television. However, it's still a great game to watch and become more aware of the future players on the D-backs in the coming years.
Diamondbacks Prospect Roster
Right-handers Daniel Eagen (No. 16 prospect), Yordin Chalas (No.17), Dylan Ray (No.20), Connor Foley No.23), Sam Knowlton, Zane Russell, and left-handers Luke Craig, Phillip Abner, and Spencer Giesting (No.18) form the pitching staff.
This will be the first chance to get statcast data on some of the top arms of the D-backs system including recent top draft picks such as Eagen, Foley, and Craig. Ray has a shot to make his MLB debut this year with a big year in the upper minors after pitching in the Arizona Fall League last fall.
Eagen and Foley both profile as mid-rotation starters that could fast track to the Majors after performing well in college. They will be key pitchers to key an eye on.
Meanwhile, one of the rising prospects this Spring has been Chalas who has impressed everyone with his ability on the mound. To read more about him, check out Jack Sommers' article here.
The catchers on the roster are Alberto Barriga (No.27), Ivan Luciano (No. 28), and Christian Cerda. Cerda recently reached Double-A and could become the team's long-term answer for a backup catcher in a year or two. He was originally acquired in the David Peralta trade in 2022 with the Tampa Bay Rays.
The infielders on the roster are full of top talents with Demetrio Crisantes (No.2), Tommy Troy (No.8), Jansel Luis (No.9), LuJames Groover (No.10), JD Dix (No.12), Cristofer Torin (No.14), Yassel Soler (No.15), Jose Fernandez, and Ruben Santana.
That's a major amount of the team's top 30 prospects. Groover has the chance to make his MLB debut this year and position himself for a long-term role on a corner infield spot in 2026 with a big 2025. He showcased his ability in the Arizona Fall League last fall and is a big name to watch.
The same is true for Troy who performed excellently in the Fall League and has a shot to climb the levels with a good 2025 season and is likely ticketed for Double-A action to start this season along with Groover.
Then, the big player to watch is Crisantes who destroyed minor league pitching last year as he went from unranked to the second spot in MLB Pipeline's rankings. He's on a 56 game on-base streak carrying over from last year and should start the year in High-A Hillsboro. He's a top bat that fans should be excited for.
Fans will get their first chance to see Dix in action after he was drafted with the 35th pick of last year's MLB Draft. He's a high potential switch-hitting shortstop.
As for the outfielders, Druw Jones (No.7), Slade Caldwell (No.3), Ryan Waldschmidt (No.6), Gavin Conticello (No.24), Jack Hurley, and Anderson Rojas are slated to appear in tonight's game.
Jones is the former second overall pick with the cannon for an arm that could handle playing in the Majors right now with his speed, glove, and arm if his bat was ready. He's 21 years old and set to take on High-A Hillsboro. He's got five tool potential and with a healthy season, could re-establish his top-100 prospect pedigree.
Caldwell was the team's first round pick in last year's draft and has tons of potential as a fast, power-hitting outfielder on the shorter side but with tons of upside. He resembles a combination of Daulton Varsho and Corbin Carroll. He should climb the Minor League levels fast despite being drafted out of High School.
Waldschmidt was the team's other first round pick from last year's draft. He's already played in numerous Spring Training games and showcased plenty of plate patience, poise, and power. He's homered and done more. Waldschimdt is on the fast track for the Majors and could reach Double-A this year.