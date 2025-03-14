Fireballer Yordin Chalas is Justifying Diamondbacks Faith
Pitching prospect Yordin Chalas needed a moment to get over his initial shock. Coach Rolando Valles, who was also helping out as interpreter for the day, had just approached him to let him know that there was a request to be interviewed. The young pitcher's eyes went wide as he asked "He wants to speak with me?"
His surprise was understandable. The visiting locker room in Las Vegas Ballpark was jam packed full of big name minor league prospects and a handful of major league players, including stars like Ketel Marte and Josh Naylor. But Chalas, who was recently ranked number 17 among D-backs prospects by MLB Pipeline, has stood out in his early career and in spring training.
Fans can get to see him in the D-backs spring breakout game Friday evening, March 14 at 5:10 P.M. Fans that can't make it out to Salt River Fields can watch on MLB.TV.
The first thing you notice when you meet him, other than his shock of yellow tipped hair, is the handshake. Quickly gathering himself, the confident young man pulled me in for both the standard and thumb clasp handshake. His hands are enormous, all the better to grip a baseball with. It immediately reminded me of Pedro Martinez' huge hands.
Chalas, who was signed by the Diamondbacks when he was 18 years old, hails from La Ramona, Dominican Republic. He attended the organization's Dominican Academy, and experience he described as a unique and life changing experience. He said it gave him the opportunity to grow not only as a player but as a person. It also helped him prepare to eventually move on to the United States.
It was also important to his family. "We've always been working, and to be able to sign and go through the academy was amazing"
Chalas played in the Summer League there the following spring in 2023. It was a short stint of just six games however, as he was quickly promoted to the Arizona Complex League to compete in the United States. While it was an aggressive promotion from the team, it didn't surprise the young hurler.
"It wasn't a shock to me because I've always been working. If I work for something and I do it, I'm not surprised."
Chalas made sure to give shoutouts to coaches and mentors who helped him along the way, including Manny Garcia, Manuel Soliman, and Alexis Candelaria. Chalas said he was supported 24/7 in all aspects of his development and preparation to compete at higher levels in the USA.
And compete he did, posting a 3.18 ERA while striking out 18 batters in 17 innings. The team aggressively promoted him once again, sending him to the California League in 2024 to play for the Visalia Rawhide. He dominated, once against posting a 3.18 ERA while striking out 39 batters in 22.2 innings, while walking 11.
Once again the D-backs promoted him mid-season, moving him to High A Hillsboro in the Northwest league. In the span of just 12 months Chalas had moved from his first professionally thrown pitch on June 6, 2023 in the Dominican Summer league all the way to High-A on Jun 21, 2024. That tells you all you need to know about how much the D-backs player development group think of him.
Chalas struggled initially, getting smacked for four runs while recording just two outs in his very first outing for the Hops. He gave up runs in five of his first eight outings. Those first nine innings included 14 hits, seven walks and two homers.
And then he turned it around. Starting on July 20, over 19 innings he struck out 27, and walked just eight while posting a 2.84 ERA. In total, Chalas struck out 72 batters in 50.2 innings, while walking 26.
This spring training he's been among the minor league pitchers that have gotten a chance to pitch with the major league club a few times, and that included the trip to Las Vegas to play the Athletics March 8 and 9. Chalas got into the first game of that series, and impressed his manager, throwing two scoreless innings with 17 pitches.
One minor blip in that game was a pitch timer violation to start his second inning of work when the young fireballer took too long to warm up. That led to a four pitch walks, but he quickly got a 4-6-3 double play to erase the runner.
Chalas' sinker topped out a 99 that day. His slider is comes in at 86 MPH with sharp break. He also mixes in a cutter to keep left hand batters honest. Like all young pitchers that can throw this hard, it comes down to command and control. If he can harness it, he's a future high leverage reliever in the major leagues.
"I like him. I saw him throw the other day. He's got really, really good stuff, he made pitches. Got out of it" Lovullo said.
Told what the manager had to say he Chalas showed his humility side too. "It's wonderful, really. I don't have words to describe it.". Turning to Valles, he spoke directly to the coach to express his gratitude
"I feel very grateful for the support of each one of you. And really, the work that you've been doing, you know? The work, the discipline. My work on the field has led me to want everyone to love me, and I'm grateful for the support from of all of you"
Chalas will get a chance to pitch in the Spring Breakout game on Friday. It's one more step, one more showcase for the young reliever. Expect there to be many more as the D-backs continue to move him up through the levels.