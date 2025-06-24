Prospect Focus: 2 Diamondbacks Pitching Prospects in the DSL and ACL
We are now more than halfway through the Arizona Complex League schedule, and the Dominican Summer League has played several weeks worth of games.
There are a couple of pitchers that caught my eye due to their very strong strikeout to walk numbers, which are more telling numbers than results such as ERA for very young pitchers playing at low levels.
We asked the Diamondbacks Director of Player Development Chris Slivka about them, and he was kind enough to provide a scouting report on each.
Naimer Rosario is an 18-year old left-hand pitcher from San Pedro de Macorís. He's made four starts this year in the Dominican Summer League, posting a 3.72 ERA in 19.1 innings. What is most impressive statistically is the 26 strikeouts against just five walks. Here is what Slivka had to say about him.
"Currently in his second season in the DSL. Solid start to 2025. Still has a ways to go with his physical development. Shows pitch ability at a young age and can really spin the breaking ball. Successfully attacking the zone and continuing to develop his Change up - both of which are important for his long term success."
Note: Rosario is listed at 6'0", 160 pounds
Chung-Hsiang Huang is a 19 year old right-hander from Keelung, Taiwan. Pitching in the Arizona Complex league, this is his first year of pro ball in the USA. While he has a 6.43 ERA in 14 innings, here again we are seeing very strong strikeout to walk ratios in a small sample. He has 22 punch outs versus just five walks.
"Interesting stuff and young arm just acclimating to professional baseball. Shapes 4 pitches and has an intriguing starter’s mix fronted by his changeup. Showing he’s a strike thrower with feel to use his entire arsenal. We really like what we’ve seen thus far."
These two young pitchers are still a long way from pitching in the major leagues some day. The laws of attrition for minor league pitchers are difficult to overcome. But every player in MLB started off at a low level somewhere, and it's always fun to follow their progress and appreciate how much hard work it takes to reach the Major Leagues.