Report: D-backs Will Sign Gustavo Garcia and Daonil Montero
Per Francys Romero, the Arizona Diamondbacks are set to sign pitcher Gustavo Garcia and infielder Daonil Montero. Garcia is from Panama while Montero is from the Dominican Republic. Both deals should be announced soon, perhaps on January 15 when the International Free Agent Market opens.
They are the sixth and seventh players expected to be signed thus far in the 2025 International Free Agent Market. The expectation is that more could be on the way or that Arizona will trade its money for prospects on other teams.
The Diamondbacks' bonus pool is $6,908,600. The bonus amount for Garcia is expected to be around $300,000. The bonus amount for Montero is expected to land around $200,000.
Following the seven signings, the amount of money left in the D-backs bonus pool should be around $2,858,600. That leaves them plenty of room to spend on any prospects that are uncommitted from the Roki Sasaki signing or to use in trades.
The first player was Elian De La Cruz who is a consensus top-35 player and is from the Dominican Republic. The others have been Rodney Suarez, Diego Ortiz, Mayki De La Rosa, and Felix Genao.
There is very little know about Garcia other than he is a right-handed pitcher who is 17 years old and from Panama. Not many players are signed from Panama so he must have high potential in order to get noticed there compared to the strongholds like Venezuela or Dominican Republic.
Meanwhile Montero is a right-handed bat that has sneaky power to all fields. He has been playing on the Arizona scout team for a while. He has a small leg kick that allows him to drive the ball and finish through.
The skinny infielder looks to have good speed that should allow him to steal bases easier than most. Montero has a compact swing that allows him to reach all corners of the plate and a somewhat advanced contact over power approach.
As he grows and develops, it would not be a surprise to see him push for a 30/20 season with 30 doubles and 20 home runs. That's if he can learn to lift the ball more than he does. At a minimum, there should be 10-home run power though he could become reliant on doubles and triples.
The glove looks likely to be able to stick at shortstop. It's clean movements and a strong arm capable of making the necessary throws. It isn't a Gold Glove caliber glove but it's a good defender with enough speed to handle the range of shortstop although he might be a better second baseman than shortstop.
Montero is exactly the kind of player that could really blossom and take off under professional guidance, training, and nutrition. That's exactly what he'll receive at the Diamondbacks' Dominican Republic Academy where both of these players will start. Montero might have the most potential out of the whole D-backs class.
This has yet to be confirmed by the Arizona Diamondbacks because the market for international free agents is not yet open until January 15, so stay tuned for an article confirming this move and the other moves with players that have yet to be reported on Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI.