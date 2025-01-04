Report: Diamondbacks Will Sign Elian De La Cruz
Per Francys Romero, a BBWAA writer for BeisbolFR, the Arizona Diamondbacks will soon sign outfielder Elian De La Cruz, an international amateur free agent who is set to be part of the class that can sign starting on January 15.
Per Romero's own rankings, he is the 28th-ranked prospect, although the rankings per each site can vary significantly. De La Cruz is just 17-years-old and won't turn 18 until September 25.
The signing bonus that De La Cruz would receive is $1.2 MM, a significant chunk of their allotted bonus pool of $6,908,600. As if there needed to be more cold water on the squashed fire, this would likely cause the team to be out on Roki Sasaki, who would command close the entirety of the bonus pool.
De La Cruz is 6'1 and 180 pounds and hits and throws right-handed. Per Romero, the scouting grade on his arm from the outfield is 50-55 on the 20-80 grade scale.
The best attribute that De La Cruz has is his power. The La Vega product has the ability to drive the ball with authority, but does need to work on his plate discipline. He has a solid bat speed that helps him tap into his raw power. The swing is easily reminiscent of Marcell Ozuna.
The likely spot that De La Cruz will eventually play in is left or right field due to the glove not being the caliber needed to play centerfield.
He's the latest signing for the D-backs out of the Dominican Republic, and it's their first major move since opening the standout facility there, which will likely help entice more players to sign with Arizona. The Dominican Republic Academy was the first to be made in MLB.
Last year's top international free agent was also Dominican, Adriel Radney, who is looking likely to make his stateside debut this year.
This has yet to be confirmed by the Arizona Diamondbacks because the market for international free agents is not yet open until January 15, so stay tuned for an article confirming this move and the other moves with players that have yet to be reported on Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI.