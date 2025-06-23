Report: Diamondbacks Promote High-Ranked Prospect to Double-A
According to a report by MiLB Central's Chase Ford, the Arizona Diamondbacks are promoting outfielder and No. 4 prospect Ryan Waldschmidt to Double-A Amarillo.
Waldschmidt shared MiLB Central's post on his Instagram account, suggesting confirmation.
Amarillo is in need of outfield help. Jack Hurley has been placed on the Development List, and Kristian Robinson is currently on the 7-day Injured List, leaving only Kevin Graham and Caleb Roberts listed among outfielders on the active roster. Infielder Gavin Conticello has been taking reps in right field too.
Waldschmidt, 22, is in the midst of a solid offensive season. Though the bat has cooled down to a .268 average, Waldschmidt's eye and elite plate discipline have afforded him a .415 OBP. For his young minor league career, his OBP is .428.
He's struck out only 53 times in 301 High-A plate appearances — a strikeout rate of only 17.6%.
Waldschmidt used the downtime from an ACL tear to develop that eye and take mental reps. However, in an interview with Diamondbacks On SI, Waldschmidt said that eye has always been a part of his game.
"I remember as a little kid, my dad would always get on me about striking out looking sometimes," he said. "I'm like, 'Dad, that's a ball. It's not a strike. I know he called it a strike, but that's not in the zone, I guarantee you.'
"And as I got older and as time progressed, I just stuck with that belief. I knew the strike zone and I wouldn't swing at those pitches and I never gave in," Waldschmidt said.
"And now in the minor leagues and professional baseball, the umpires get better. That strike zone that I've always believed in is the real strike zone. So those pitches that I've taken my entire life are now balls."
But that doesn't mean he hasn't been good when swinging the bat. With the Hillsboro Hops, Waldschmidt had nine homers, 13 doubles and a triple. While he doesn't necessarily profile as a power hitter, the pop is certainly there, and his .447 slug helps translate into an .862 OPS.
Arizona took Waldschmidt 31st overall in the 2024 Draft, utilizing their Prospect Promotion Incentive Pick received as a result of Corbin Carroll winning NL Rookie of the Year in 2023.
Taken out of the university of Kentucky, he's been highly-ranked across the board as a prospect since his selection. He currently sits at No. 4 on the Diamondbacks On SI midseason prospect rankings and No. 3 among MLB.com's Diamondbacks prospects. He's even cracked MLB's top 100, coming in at No. 93, right behind fellow outfielder Slade Caldwell.
He'll now head to Double-A Amarillo to join the Sod Poodles. Though the Texas League does have a reputation for being hitter-friendly, the jump from High-A to Double-A is known for being a difficult leap.