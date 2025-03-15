These Spring Breakout Prospects Excelled Friday Evening
The Arizona Diamondbacks Spring Breakout Prospects team beat the Kansas City Royals Spring Breakout Prospects team 5-2 at Salt River Fields Friday evening.
The focus on the game was about the players and them getting to shine bright on an MLB-caliber field in front of fans and on television. They are the future of baseball and these D-backs prospects below impressed in big ways ahead of a long season.
On the pitching side of things, Dylan Ray started the game and showed great velocity at 95 mph and an 21 Induced Vertical Break, (IVB), which is a terrific number. IVB is movement with the effects of gravity removed, so it measures what the pitcher is doing to make the ball move.
In two innings of work, he struck out two batters, allowed one hit, and pitched like many believe he can pitch like. He showed improved velocity and location while shutting down the top Royals' prospects on just 25 pitches, 16 of which were strikes.
Yordin Chalas continued his impressive display of pitching, allowing a run over two innings while striking out one and walking two. He gave up one hit but showed easy carry and strong velocity, though the concerns about his control persist due to the two walks.
Daniel Eagen got in two innings of work showing off his mid-90s fastball and his plus-plus curveball. He did walk two, give up two hits, but struck out three, including a swing-and-miss on his noteworthy curveball that ducked just under the zone.
As for the other side of the plate, there were multiple strong hitters for Arizona that showed good bat control, plate discipline, and plenty of power.
The star on offense was easily LuJames "Gino" Groover. He smoked multiple balls, one down the left field line, and one off the center field wall, for a double and triple, respectively. In total, over his three at-bats, Groover had the two hits and an RBI. His triple was hit at a 106.7 mph exit velocity.
A recent first round draft pick, Ryan Waldschmidt, also had a big day with a two RBI single to right field with an exit velocity of 104.2. Plus, he showed a strong eye at the plate with a walk.
Speaking of showcasing strike zone discipline, Demetrio Crisantes had two walks and two runs in three plate appearances. He showed a good command of where the strike zone is located and why he's the owner of a 56-game on-base streak in the minors.
Gavin Conticello is a player to keep an eye in the D-backs prospect system as all he does is hit of late. He went 2-3 with two singles, an RBI, and a run scored with both singles being hit over 87.3 mph and one over 100 mph exit velocities.
Christian Cerda had the hardest hit of the game with a 109.5 mph single and later hit for a sacrifice fly to drive in a run. Druw Jones, the team's No.7 prospect, had two hits too.
Stay tuned to all things Arizona Diamondbacks on Diamondbacks On SI.