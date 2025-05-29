Tommy Henry and Dylan Ray Dominate for D-backs Minor League Teams
The most comprehensive, daily Arizona Diamondbacks minor league coverage anywhere continues with the roundup from games of May 28. The affiliates split four games, with some excellent starting pitching one again at the upper levels.
Triple-A Reno Aces 5, Round Rock Express 4
Tommy Henry had his second straight strong outing, going six innings, allowing one run on five hits, while striking out six. The last three innings were shaky, but the bullpen hung on, just barely. John Curtiss gave up a two-run homer in the eighth inning. Christian Montes De Oca gave up three hits and a run in the ninth, but managed to get out of it with his second save.
Jake McCarthy went 2-for-4 and scored two runs. Look for an article later today from Michael McDermott breaking down how things are going for the outfielder since his demotion to Triple-A.
Blaze Alexander drove in two runs with a base hit while Jorge Barrosa had a two-hit game and an RBI. Trey Mancini, and Michael Perez each had an RBI as well.
Henry has not had a good season on the whole, as evidenced by a 7.74 ERA. But his run of good starts is an important development for an organization that has seen it's starting pitching depth depleted somewhat by health and underperformance. Henry and Cristian Mena are the only starters on the 40-man that could conceivably be called up if there were another injury to the MLB rotation before Eduardo Rodriguez comes off the injured list.
Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles 11, Frisco Rough Riders 2
Dylan Ray did it again, going seven innings and giving up only two runs on three hits. Both runs scored on solo homers. He walked one and struck out six. Ray had gone six innings in each of his previous four starts, and has now gone five outings with 31 innings pitched and just seven runs allowed for a 2.03 ERA. Hitters are batting just .168 with a .475 OPS during this stretch.
Owing to the starting pitching depth mentioned above, it would not be a surprise to see Ray promoted to Reno sometime in July, placing himself on the doorstep of the major leagues. Ray is not on the 40-man roster, but will need to be added by the end of this season to protect him from the Rule-5 draft.
Related Content: Key Diamondbacks Prospects Eligible for Next Rule 5 Draft
Tommy Troy broke out with a two-homer game, driving in three runs and raising his OPS to .845. Ivan Melendez continued his home run tear as well, smacking his ninth of the year, and fifth in his last eight games. His OPS is up to .851 in 27 games. LuJames Groover also had a two-hit game and has his average back up to .308 for the year with a .875 OPS.
One down note is that Kristian Robinson had to be removed late in the game after what looked like either a shin or calf injury. Further updates will be provided when available.
High-A Hillsboro Hops 5, Vancouver Canadiens 9
Casey Anderson got banged around in this one, giving up six runs in 3.1 innings. All the damage came in the third and fourth innings, as the Hops fell behind 7-2.
Hillsboro tried to get back in the game with 10 hits, but went just 3-14 with runners in scoring position and the bullpen gave up two more runs in the sixth. Multi hit games frm Anderson Rojas, Druw Jones, Cristofer Torin, and catcher Gavin Logan were not enough.
Class-A Visalia Rawhide 0, Fresno Grizzlies 3
Mervin Fell threw four scoreless innings, the second time he's done that this year, but it was for naught. The bullpen gave up three runs, and that was enough to give the Grizzlies a victory.
The Rawhide were shutout for the third time this season, managing just four hits. They did draw five walks, but were 0-5 with runners in scoring position. Slade Caldwell went 0-4 with two strikeouts. The 19 year old is still batting .311/.475/.496 with a 21% walk rate. But he also has a 30% strikeout rate, something that will need to improve as he matures and learns which pitches to be more aggressive on.