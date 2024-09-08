Top D-backs Prospect Jordan Lawlar Makes Return From Injury
The Arizona Diamondbacks' #1 prospect has had a brutal year. Jordan Lawlar has spent nearly all of 2024, strung out between three different Injured List stints that have all but lost his season. Now, after another brutal injury, he is set to return.
The first of Lawlar's injuries came in spring training. Before going down he had been sent to minor league camp. While fielding a ground ball the young shortstop tore a ligament in his thumb, sidelining him for a planned 8 to 10 weeks, and eventually being out until June 11th.
Shortly after Lawlar's injury, MLB shortstop Geraldo Perdomo went down with his own injury, which likely would have been a path to playing time had it not been for the ligament tear.
After a long recovery process, Lawlar worked his way back into action, but wouldn't catch much of a break. Less than a week into his return to Reno, he would suffer a Grade 1 Hamstring Strain while legging out a triple. The second injury stretch would sideline Lawlar for just under another month.
During a rehab outing in the Arizona Complex League, Lawlar would re-injure his hamstring while running the bases. Another big blow to the Diamondbacks' depth, keeping them shorthanded at an extremely important position.
In 2024 Lawlar has played 14 total games, including ones in which injury occurred. During that very limited action, the D-backs shortstop hit .327 with a .944 OPS. This includes a stretch at Reno with the Diamondbacks' Triple-A affiliate, where he hit .400 with a 1.179 OPS, including 1 home run in 4 games.
Sample sizes are far too small for any judgments, but injuries take time to recover from, and like with other players, Lawlar will need time to find his footing and find trust in his body again.
Now, Lawlar is back. Officially announced by the Amarillo Sod Poodles, the Diamondbacks' Double-A affiliate, Jordan Lawlar will be playing shortstop, and batting 2nd in Sunday's game.
This comes as big news for the D-backs organization, with their most highly touted prospect finally ready to take the field again, but also for a young kid who has missed a whole year of development.
Lawlar was on the brink of making the jump to the majors. He debuted with Arizona in 2023, struggling in a cup of coffee at the MLB level, but still joining the team for a magical postseason run. It is unlikely that Lawlar will make any impact on the team in 2024, but having him healthy and playing is a great sign for his future.
The role that Jordan Lawlar will play for the Diamondbacks going forward will be something we continue to look at and theorize about, but with a sky-high ceiling, and still only being 22 years old, his future is bright. Stay tuned to Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI for all D-backs related content, and any updates on the young shortstop.