Top D-backs' Prospect Ranked Second Amongst Shortstops
Arizona Diamondbacks top prospect Jordan Lawlar was recognized on Tuesday, as MLB Pipeline ranked him the no. 2 shortstop prospect in all of MLB.
Lawlar is the second D-backs' prospect to appear on one of MLB Pipeline's top-10 lists, with second base prospect Demetrio Crisantes coming in at no. 9 among second base prospects on Saturday.
Lawlar, 22, is the no. 1 prospect in Arizona's organization, but he's struggled to stay healthy in recent seasons.
The speedy, right-hand hitting shortstop has had an extremely successful minor league career, both defensively and at the plate, but has yet to make an impact on the major league club.
Lawlar made his first appearance in MLB during the 2023 season. While it was clear his glove played at the highest level, Lawlar appeared lost at the plate, and was reduced to mostly pinch-running situations for the duration of Arizona's electric run to the World Series.
In his very brief stint with the D-backs, Lawlar slashed .129/.206/.129 in only 34 plate appearances, and struck out 11 times against two walks.
But in the minors, Lawlar has a career .893 OPS, and slashed a massive .367/.439/.592 with the Reno Aces in 2024.
However, the main question surrounding Arizona's No. 1 prospect is his injury concerns. Lawlar has suffered a major injury in three of his four seasons since being drafted in 2021.
In 2024, Lawlar had surgery on his thumb after an injury suffered in Spring Training. He later injured his hamstring, which he aggravated just three weeks later, during his rehab assignment.
That limited him to just 12 games with Triple-A Reno, with 11 rehab games split between the Arizona Complex League and Double-A Amarillo.
Our in-house projections expect the young shortstop to see some major league playing time in 2025, but he'll need to find a way to stay healthy to do so.
When he is healthy, Lawlar is an absolute force at the plate, and can flash the glove on defense as good as anyone. He remains the no. 1 prospect in the D-backs' organization for a reason, and he's now ranked second among all MLB shortstop prospects heading into 2025.