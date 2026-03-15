Diamondbacks Option Fan-Favorite Reliever to Triple-A

The Arizona Diamondbacks continue to trim down their major league roster. On Sunday, the D-backs made a three-player roster move, sending fan-favorite flamethrower Drey Jameson to Triple-A Reno.

In addition to Jameson, right-hand reliever John Curtiss and first baseman Luken Baker were reassigned to minor league camp. There are 37 players remaining in big league camp.

It is important to note that all three players — and any that have been previously reassigned — are still eligible to play in Cactus League games.

Arizona Diamondbacks Option Drey Jameson

Feb 18, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; (Editors note: in camera effect) Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Drey Jameson (99) poses for a photo for MLB media day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

It's been a lengthy journey back from injury for Jameson, who was unable to get a full workload in during 2025 — his first season back from Tommy John surgery.

Jameson made an appearance in five Cactus League games so far in 2026, with rough results. He allowed six runs (five earned) over the course of just 5.1 innings, suffering from loud contact all spring.

Most recently, he issued three walks to go along with two base hits, giving up three runs in 1.2 frames.

As much as D-backs fans would likely love to see Jameson in a back-end role on the major league bullpen, the young righty appears to need some time to hone his command. Too frequently were pitches either noncompetitive or left in the heart of the zone.

There is still time for the 28-year-old to emerge as a major league contributor, but he doesn't appear to be on track to land an opening day roster spot at the moment. His sinker velocity has hovered in the mid-96 MPH range.

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Diamondbacks Reassign John Curtiss, Luken Baker

Sep 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher John Curtiss (46) throws a pitch against San Francisco Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos (17) (not pictured) during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Curtiss was signed on a minor league contract this offseason, after pitching a somewhat heavy workload in Arizona's banged-up bullpen in 2025.

The journeyman right-hander pitched to a solid 3.93 ERA over 36.2 innings in the majors last season. He will likely serve as relief depth in the coming year, after giving up three runs in 5.2 innings thus far in Cactus League play.

As a veteran middle reliever, Curtiss has some value on the roster, but he'll likely begin 2026 in Triple-A.

Baker, meanwhile, has had a strong spring training, slashing .273/.385/.576 with three homers over 13 Cactus League games.

The former St. Louis Cardinals infielder will most likely be one of the next men up for Arizona in the event of a need at first base.

That will depend, of course, on the health of Pavin Smith, who is dealing with left forearm tightness alongside catcher Gabriel Moreno. Smith did not have imaging on his arm, and is likely to be ready for opening day alongside platoon-mate Carlos Santana at first base for the D-backs.