Top Prospects Slade Caldwell and Daniel Eagen Make Pro Debuts
The minor league season is in full swing, with Amarillo, Hillsboro, and Visalia beginning their seasons. 2024 draftees Slade Caldwell and Daniel Eagen made their professional debuts.
Here's how the Diamondbacks minor league affiliates fared Friday night.
AAA: Reno Aces 6, Tacoma Rainiers 7
Tommy Henry ran into some early trouble, allowing six runs (four earned) in 4.1 innings with four walks and two strikeouts. Most of the damage came in the second, when Tacoma scored four runs with the help of some sloppy Reno defense. He escaped with a no-decision when Reno came back to tie the game in the seventh inning.
The offense was paced by Jorge Barrosa, who had three doubles from the leadoff spot with an RBI and a run scored. Jordan Lawlar went 1-for-5 with an RBI double in the first. Kevin Graham also launched a solo home run in the fifth inning.
AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 4, San Antonio Missions 5
Dylan Ray went 3.1 innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits, a walk, and four strikeouts. Ray cruised through the first three innings, but the wheels came off in the fourth. A key error by Jose Fernandez opened the floodgates, as San Antonio scored four in the inning to take a 5-2 lead.
LuJames Groover went 1-for-4 with a bases-loaded walk and a single. Tommy Troy went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts and committed a throwing error. Kristian Robinson had a rough day, going 1-for-4 with three strikeouts, a fielding error, and was picked off third base.
A+: Hillsboro Hops 4, Eugene Emeralds 8
Daniel Eagen made his professional debut, and it did not go well. The third-rounder in the 2024 Draft surrendered four runs on six hits, two walks, and one strikeout. Hillsboro fell behind 8-0 after the top of the fourth inning.
There were still some notable performances from the lineup. Cristofer Torin had two hits while Ryan Waldschmidt, Angel Ortiz, and Jansel Luis had one each. Waldschmidt also drew a pair of walks.
A: Visalia Rawhide 4, Inland Empire 66ers 0
Visalia scored four runs in the first inning and cruised to victory. Lorenzo Encarnacion got the early boost and pitched five outstanding innings, allowing just two hits and striking out seven. Encarnacion is an old-for-the-level prospect at 23 who signed with the Diamondbacks in 2022. He is in his second year with the Rawhide.
Casey Anderson finished the game with a 12-out save, striking out two. Both pitchers did not walk a single batter in the contest, which is impressive considering the level.
Five of Visalia's eight hits came in the bottom of the first. Yassel Soler and Alberto Barriga had two hits apiece and scored in the first. Slade Caldwell singled, walked, and struck out twice in his professional debut with the organization.