Trey Mancini Continues to Make a Case for Chance with the D-backs
The Arizona Diamondbacks affiliates went 3-1 on Wednesday evening, with several outstanding offensive performances and one gem from a starting pitcher.
Arizona Diamondbacks Minor League Roundup
Triple-A Reno Aces 8, El Paso Chihuahuas 4
The Aces jumped out to a 6-0 lead in support of Bryce Jarvis, who went four innings, giving up three runs.
Trey Mancini continued his insane assault on PCL pitching, going 2-for-5 with his 13th homer of the year. He has an eight-game hitting streak going in which he's batting19-for-33, .576, with four homers. His season batting line is .311 with an .894 OPS while trying to play his way back to the majors.
Tristin English stayed hot as well with three hits, a homer and four RBI. Jake McCarthy had two hits, including a triple, and scored a run. Jordan Lawlar went hitless in three at-bats with two walks.
Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles 3, NW Arkansas Naturals 0
Logan Clayton had the best start of his professional career, throwing seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits, two walks, and striking out seven. The 6'5" right-hander had struggled his first few outings since being promoted from High-A Hillsboro.
Tommy Troy led the offense, smacking a two-run homer in a three-run fourth inning for the Sod Poodles. Gavin Conticello also had an RBI base hit in the frame.
For Troy it was his seventh homer of the year and upped his season OPS to .851. It's been a bounce-back season for the 2023 first-round draft pick out of Stanford.
High-A Hillsboro Hops 3, Tri-City Dust Devils 7
Shut out for the first eight innings, the Hops managed to bring the tying run to the plate with the bases loaded in the ninth. Three walks and two hit-by-pitch by the Dust Devils' relievers fueled the near-comeback.
Hillsboro managed just three hits, two from Anderson Rojas and one from Junior Franco. The team went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position. Slade Caldwell went 0-for-3 and is now batting .185 with a .583 OPS in eight games since getting promoted.
Casey Anderson gave up three runs in 4.1 innings to start, taking the loss. His ERA is now 6.02.
Class-A Visalia Rawhide 8, Fresno Grizzlies 7
Trailing 7-3, the Rawhide scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead, and ultimately the game as the bullpen was lights out from there.
The first five batters reached in the fifth, and then Adrian Rodriguez ripped a bases-clearing double down the left field line to drive in three runs.
Sandro Santana pitched the seventh and eighth, striking out three while giving up just one single. Dawson Brown tossed a scoreless ninth to record his second save of the year.