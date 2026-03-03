Diamondbacks Fall to Team Mexico in Tight WBC Exhibition

The Arizona Diamondbacks fell to Team Mexico in a World Baseball Classic exhibition game by a score of 6-3 on Tuesday. It was a relatively mistake-riddled game for Arizona.

The D-backs twice came up empty on offense after loading the bases. Some poor pitching and a defensive miscue set them up with an early deficit, and an ill-timed caught stealing by infielder Tommy Troy helped thwart a late-inning rally.

"As far as the game goes, when you do a couple things that we did today, you pay for it," manager Torey Lovullo said postgame. "Three or four mistakes, and that's the difference in the game today."

Lovullo was, however, complimentary of Team Mexico and their fans — who brought a hefty amount of energy to Salt River Fields.

"A little different energy today," Lovullo said. "It was awesome. Fans were great. Our friends to the south were very supportive of their team. ... I'll watch it a little more closely, with more intent, and root for Mexico. They're a good team, a lot of good major league players, and a great crowd base."

Arizona Diamondbacks Fall to Team Mexico

Right-hander Zac Gallen was not one of the responsible parties of Tuesday's loss; he tossed two efficient scoreless innings on 22 pitches. His fastball did not carry quite as much zip as his debut outing, but still maxed out around 94 MPH. It sat in the 92-93 range for most of his outing.

After Gallen departed, righty Taylor Clarke threw a scoreless inning. But Mexico would surge for four runs in the fourth. That would be all they would need, ultimately.

Right-hander Juan Morillo gave up a pair of ground ball singles to begin the inning. He then induced another ground ball — a potential double-play opportunity — to first baseman Pavin Smith. But the ball shot beneath Smith's glove, leading to an RBI.

Mexico infielder Nick Gonzales then laced a double to left field to earn a 3-0 lead. Alek Thomas — playing against his MLB club for Mexico — brought home a fourth run, finishing 2-for-3 on the day. Morillo was charged with five hits and all four earned runs.

The D-backs did attempt to claw back into the game, scratching across a pair of runs in the home half of the fourth. That rally was helped along by a sharp triple from Jordan Lawlar. Lawlar finished 2-for-3 in the game.

Arizona scored a third run in the fifth inning, as Tim Tawa doubled and James McCann singled him home. Tawa finished his day 2-for-4 with the double and a run scored.

The D-backs got scoreless innings from right-handers Joe Ross, Andrew Hoffmann and newcomer Grant Holman. But Right-hander Dylan Ray gave up a pair of solo homers in back-to-back frames in the eighth and ninth inning, handing Mexico a late cushion.