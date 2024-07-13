Who Could the Arizona Diamondbacks Draft in the MLB Draft?
The MLB Draft starts Sunday night. The Arizona Diamondbacks pick 29th in the first round, but also have two extra picks at the end of the first round. First pick begins at 4 PM local Arizona time.
The MLB Draft takes place over three days with day one taking the first two rounds and the two supplemental rounds. In total, the draft is 20 rounds long.
You can watch the first round and second round on ESPN or MLB Network. For even more details regarding the draft, click here.
The D-backs will have a larger than average bonus pool to sign their players taken in the first 10 rounds with. Their bonus pool is $12,662,000. This is due to them having picks No.29, 31, and 35 in the first round.
The D-backs got pick No.31 from MLB as a reward for Corbin Carroll winning Rookie of the Year in the National League and for being ranked on top-100 prospect lists ahead of the season and being on the roster from Opening Day on.
They got pick No.35 as the D-backs compensation for Competitive Balance pick that they get every year. The Competitive Balance Rounds are teams are awarded draft picks to teams that fall in the bottom 10 in revenue or market size.
The order of the teams goes from best to worst. So, the Orioles got pick one or No.34 and Arizona got pick two or No.35. Some years, they fall after the second round of the MLB Draft, but thanks to their successful 2023 season, Arizona got a pick right after the first round and Prospect Reward picks.
Players That the Arizona Diamondbacks Could Take
There have been many players linked to the D-backs this draft season, here are a few of them. Stats and reports come from MLB Pipeline.
Malcolm Moore, C, Stanford
Moore is a solid catcher that has a sweet left-hand stroke. The metrics showed that he did better than his base results would show. He has 15-home run power and an advanced and patient approach at the plate. The only reason he isn't going higher is that it's not a guarantee he will stay behind the plate.
Kellon Lindsey, SS, Hardee HS, FL.
Lindsey fits the D-backs mold of athletic ballplayers up the middle. He's extremely fast with 75-80 grade speed. He has a line-drive approach at the plate with a quick short swing. He can field well and will only get better now that he has focused solely on baseball. He would give Arizona yet another high-potential player up the middle.
Slade Caldwell, OF, Valley View HS, Jonesboro, Ark.
You've might've heard of the player profile for Caldwell before on the D-backs. A short, extremely fast, left-handed, and limited pop outfielder. Sounds like Arizona's liking. Caldwell fits all of that to a tee. The 5' 9 outfielder has an advanced approach at the plate while he utilizes his plus speed on the bases and in the field to cover plenty of ground.
Kash Mayfield, LHP, Elk City, OK.
Mayfield throws a mid-90s fastball that can reach 97. He won Gatorade Player of the Year in 2023 as a Junior in Oklahoma. He has a strong changeup and is developing an upper 70s breaking ball. His delivery is smooth and clean which should help to prevent future injuries.
Braylon Doughty, RHP, Chaparral, CA.
Doughty has an extremely strong arm that throws 97 regularly. He commands it well and is able to get whiffs on it. He pairs it with an advanced curveball and a slider that could become plus eventually. He will be expensive to sign as he is committed to Oklahoma State and has the makings of being a strong starter eventually.
Honorable Mentions: Dakota Jordan, OF, Miss St.; Luke Holman, RHP, LSU