Why Kyle Amendt is Generating Interest Early in Spring Training
Among a group of exciting arms that could contend to join the Arizona Diamondbacks' bullpen in 2025 is Kyle Amendt. The 24-year-old right-hander stands at a large 6-foot-5 frame and has put up some staggering numbers in the minor leagues.
In 2024 he pitched to a 2.86 ERA across three levels, working his way up to Triple-A with the Reno Aces. Over that time he reinforced an ability that has made him one of the most intriguing arms in the Diamondbacks system. This is his incredible ability to generate strikeouts.
Across his minor-league career, Amendt has a K rate of 42.9%. While this only stretches over 56 IP, he has demonstrated this ability regardless of the hitters he faced. Even in an incredibly hitter-friendly environment in Reno, he boasted a 13.5 K/9.
Amendt may not be the first name on Arizona's call-up list, but his stock is rising, and he will likely see the big leagues in 2025. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo spoke very highly of the reliever's pitching ability.
"it looked really good," Lovullo told Diamondbacks ON SI's Jack Sommers. "It's a different arm angle. It's a different action, but the bottom line is he gets behind the ball and lets it eat. So I'm super curious about him."
He will start the year in Reno, where Amendt pitched to a 5.25 ERA in a short 12-inning span to end 2024. Making the jump to Triple-A is a big step for the tall right-hander, as with a low 90 mph fastball, higher levels of competition will truly test his staying power.
So far though, things look incredibly bright for Amendt. He's successfully infiltrated the top of the Diamondbacks' farm system and has paved himself a clear path to the big leagues.
"I just want to watch his work habits, watch what he looks like, listen to his conversation, listen to his comments, and then just you know figure out how he would fit into this overall entire program," said Lovullo, "But I'm really excited about what I've seen so far."