Yu-Min Lin Delivers Another Strong Start for Triple-A Reno
The Arizona Diamondbacks affiliates combined for a 1-3 record on Wednesday. Though Arizona's minor league clubs weren't lacking for offense, their pitching did not hold up to the onslaught of opposing hitters. Here's how each level fared:
Triple-A: Reno Aces 7, Sugar Land Space Cowboys 8
Left-handed pitching prospect Yu-Min Lin dazzled for the Aces once again, albeit in just 4.1 innings of work. He allowed five hits and two walks, but only one run — a solo homer to lead off the contest. After that, Lin completed his 4.1 innings without further blemish and struck out four. His season ERA lowers to 2.40.
Though Lin has yet to complete the sixth inning, he has yet to allow more than two runs in an outing over the course of three starts, despite pitching in an extremely hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. He's punched out 12 against 11 hits and six walks in those three starts — 15 total innings.
Newly-signed veteran catcher Michael Pérez had an excellent day at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a double, homer and four RBI. Infielder Andy Weber was 2-for-3 with a pair of walks, and Blaze Alexander had an RBI single.
The Aces poured on the runs for a 6-1 lead, but right-hand fireballer Drey Jameson had a disastrous seventh inning, surrendering five runs on four hits and two walks, recording just one out and giving up the lead.
Christian Montes De Oca righted the ship with 1.2 baserunner-free innings, setting up the go-ahead double by Pérez in the ninth. Unfortunately, righty Kyle Amendt immediately served up a walk, and the walk-off homer for Sugar Land.
Double-A: Amarillo Sod Poodles 5, Springfield Cardinals 7
It was outfielder and No. 20 prospect Jack Hurley's night for the Sod Poodles in Springfield, as the 23-year-old was just a triple shy of the cycle. He singled, doubled and homered, knocking in a run and scoring twice.
Meanwhile, No. 39 prospect Kristian Robinson continued his hot streak with a base hit and a walk. He also scored two runs. Tommy Troy had a base hit and a RBI, Ivan Melendez doubled, and LuJames Groover, though hitless, worked two walks.
It was less than a stellar night for Amarillo's pitchers, as starter Roman Angelo was knocked around for four earned runs on six hits and four walks. He gave up two homers over 5.1 innings. But after the Sod Poodles fought back to take a 5-4 lead, reliever Jhosmer Alvarez surrendered a go-ahead three-run blast in the seventh inning — a 7-5 score that would hold up for Springfield.
High-A: Hillsboro Hops 11, Tri-City Dust Devils 8
Hillsboro's downpour of offense carried a rough pitching day to a win. It was a spectacular night for infielder Cristofer Torin, as the No. 14 prospect went 4-for-6 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored. Anderson Rojas went 2-for-4 with a triple, two walks and three runs scored.
No. 4 prospect Ryan Waldschmidt did not record a base hit, but his spectacular plate discipline was on display, as he took three walks and scored twice. Jansel Luis hung 2s across the board as he recorded two hits, two walks, two runs scored and two RBI.
No. 7 prospect Druw Jones doubled and knocked in a run. Outfielder Junior Franco was 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBI.
In all, the Hops recorded 13 base hits and 10 walks, but did not homer. Their pitching staff struggled, as starter Casey Anderson gave up four earned runs in five innings, allowing seven hits and a walk. Reliever Alexis Liebano gave up four runs without recording an out.
However, three other Hillsboro relievers combined for four scoreless innings with just one baserunner allowed, no hits and seven strikeouts, leading to a high-scoring Hops win.
Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 4, Modesto Nuts 9
The Rawhide jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, but starter Mervin Fell was ambushed in the second and third innings, giving up seven runs (six earned) over just 2.1 innings of work. Fell allowed three walks and four hits without a strikeout.
Visalia's bats did their best to stay in the contest, out-hitting the Nuts 8-7, but couldn't quite keep pace with Modesto. Catcher Alberto Barriga doubled and knocked in a run, while infielder Yerald Nin was the only member of the Rawhide to record multiple hits. Outfielder Trent Youngblood singled, scored and collected an RBI.
No. 2 prospect Slade Caldwell had a rough night, going 0-for-4 with four strikeouts. Each of Visalia's 4-9 hitters had at least one base hit, but a six-run third inning by Fell and reliever Adonys Perez spotted Modesto a 9-2 lead. Visalia would get one back in both the sixth and ninth innings, but ultimately fell.