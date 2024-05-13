D-backs Fans will Receive Number of Free Games in new MLB Roku Deal
According to a recent press release, the Roku streaming platform has acquired the rights to MLB's Sunday Leadoff games. Starting on May 19th, baseball fans will be able to stream the first game of the day for free, without any blackout restrictions, every Sunday through September 15th.
The idea is to widen the reach of the game, and bring attention to some of the young, exciting teams in MLB that fans might not get easy access to. The D-backs have been selected for multiple such broadcasts as they look to continue to win over the hearts of baseball fans.
The reigning NL West champion Diamondbacks will receive three of Roku's free-to-stream games, starting off with a rematch of the 2023 NLCS. Arizona will take on the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park at 11:35 AM EST (8:35 AM Arizona time) on June 23rd.
Two weeks later, on July 7th, the D-backs will take on the NL West rival San Diego Padres in San Diego, at 4:10 PM EST, 1:10 PM Arizona time. The D-backs won't be featured for the rest of the heart of the season, but will wrap up their Roku featured games with a heavyweight matchup against the NL West juggernaut Los Angeles Dodgers in Chase Field on September 1st, also at 4:10 PM EST, 1:10 PM Arizona time.
Roku's free games will be accessible through the Roku Channel on any smart TV, as well as through the Roku mobile app and their website, TheRokuChannel.com. No subscription or payment is required to access Roku's broadcasts, which will be done in collaboration with MLB. The new deal will also provide free access to the all-new MLB Zone and curated MLB FAST channel, dedicated to keeping a steady flow of baseball content accessible to fans at no cost and without restriction.
In addition to access through Roku themselves, these select games will also be available, free of blackouts to current MLB.tv subscribers. More information can be found here.
“With free games available to anyone, MLB games on Roku will be widely accessible to fans,” said Noah Garden, MLB Deputy Commissioner, Business and Media, in the press release.“Since Roku serves as an entertainment gateway for millions, this partnership offers a valuable new promotional and distribution platform for MLB games and content."