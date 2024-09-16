Diamondbacks Announce Four More Giveaways to End Season
In hopes of spurring even more fans to show up for Arizona Diamondbacks to close out their season over the final week of September, they've added four more giveaways.
These giveaways will hopefully entice a packed Chase Field and create more playoff atmospheres, especially against rivals Giants and Padres.
Despite it being a tough game for fans to sit through, their most recent giveaway, a black Serpientes jersey, drew over 44,000 fans to the game and set up an intense and loud environment. That's been the standard for many of the giveaways this year which has helped Arizona.
The Diamondbacks have been more reliant on fan attendance income due to the disappearance of their TV contract and with higher attendances, the additional revenue will be spent on future rosters.
These giveaways and improved team performance has led Arizona to see the highest number of increased fan attendance across the entire league. They have had over 360 thousand more people come to games over last year.
The next closest is Baltimore with over 336 thousand new tickets being sold. The D-backs also lead MLB in year over year increases per game. They are seeing 4,780 more tickets being sold for every game this year compared to 2023. That's nearly 400 more than second place Baltimore.
Arizona reached over 2 million fan attendance for the first time since 2019 and are on pace for their highest total since way back in 2008 when they reached over 2.5 MM visitors. They are on pace for over 2.334 MM tickets sold this year.
What are these Giveaways?
The first giveaway is on September 24 against the San Francisco Giants in a massive game that will see the D-backs in a must-win situation as they seek to catch the Padres and build up ground before their pivotal series against them.
The giveaway is a hat that has been collaborated on between NASCAR, the D-backs, and Phoenix Raceway. It features a D-backs logo and the bill of the cap is decked out in a checkered flag. It's to celebrate NASCAR night at Chase Field and 5,000 of them will be given away.
Then, the Padres series from September 27 to 29 will see not one, not two, but three t-shirt giveaways featuring three different players. 20,000 shirts will be given out every day with each day showcasing a different fan-favorite Diamondbacks player.
On September 27, Friday night at 6:40 p.m., 20,000 special Jake McCarthy t-shirts will be given out. It's a special player design showcasing McCarthy in multiple poses.
On September 28, Saturday night at 5:10 p.m. 20,000 MVP contender Ketel Marte shirts will be given out that showcases him, the D-backs, and the desert of Arizona.
Then, on the final day of the season at 1:10 p.m. on Sunday on September 29, 20,000 Geraldo Perdomo shirts will be given out to fans to celebrate the end of the season and hopefully the beginning of the playoff run for Arizona. Check out them below.
In case there's any wondering going on, the fan favorite garage sale day that the Arizona Diamondbacks put on during the final home series of the season and draws plenty of fans to the game is not happening this year. The D-backs decided against doing one this year though the reasoning is unknown aside from these t-shirts being given out.