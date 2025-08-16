Diamondbacks in Desperate Need of Bounce-Back by Ryne Nelson
The Arizona Diamondbacks looked out of sorts in their loss to the Colorado Rockies on Friday night, losing 4-3 to even the four-game series at one apiece.
On Saturday, however, they'll have their most reliable arm taking the mound for a 5:10 p.m. matchup. The D-backs are 60-63, looking to climb their way back to .500, while the Rockies won just their 33rd game of the year.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Colorado Rockies Pitching Matchup
Saturday, August 16: RHP Ryne Nelson (3.46 ERA) vs RHP Chase Dollander (6.35 ERA)
Right-hander Ryne Nelson has been incredible in 2025, but his heavy fastball reliance caught up to him his last time out, as the pitch was hammered for a three-run homer that ultimately became a key part of the Texas Rangers' comeback win over Arizona on Monday.
Nelson suffered one of his worst outings of the season in that start, giving up five runs in 5.1 innings of work.
That type of performance has been anything but the norm for the righty, however. Prior to that, he had given up two or fewer earned runs in nine of 10 outings. His trademark fastball has blown opponents away.
The D-backs need his sharpest stuff in a tough run environment Saturday. Coors Field is no friend to hard contact or fly balls. Nelson will have to find a way to miss bats consistently or collect ground balls.
Rockies' righty and No. 2 prospect Chase Dollander has not had what would be considered a successful season, but there's still potential in his stuff.
Dollander pitched five innings of one run baseball his last time up, although his ERA remains an unsightly 6.35.
Dollander throws a high-90s four-seam, then dials it way down for an upper-70s curveball. He also has a cutter, sinker and changeup, though none are used particularly frequently.
His four-seam and cutter have been hit the hardest, with a .575 and .581 slug against them respectively. The curve, however, has held opponents to a microscopic .153/.192/.208 slash.
Diamondbacks vs Rockies Lineups
(Check back later for lineups.)
Diamondbacks vs Rockies Bullpens
The D-backs only used two relievers Friday, as both Juan Burgos and Andrew Hoffmann threw scoreless innings — the bright spot of a rough loss.
Thanks to Brandon Pfaadt going six innings and Eduardo Rodriguez going seven in Thursday's win, most other options should be available to Torey Lovullo.
The Rockies used Jimmy Herget for two innings, Juan Mejia for one and closer Victor Vodnik to collect the save. Herget and Mejia threw 20-plus pitches each.