Diamondbacks Reinstate Eduardo Rodriguez, Call up Adrian Del Castillo
The Arizona Diamondbacks made a barrage of roster moves today, ahead of their second game against the Cleveland Guardians.
Eduardo Rodriguez was officially reinstated from the 60-day Injured List.
After suffering a left lat strain and a setback that pushed his timeline out significantly, general manager Mike Hazen's big off-season acquisition will finally see some real game action, and the D-backs' rotation becomes just a bit more solidified.
Today, he'll be set to make his D-backs debut. Since the southpaw did not go on a rehab assignment, look for Rodriguez to be kept to a relatively short outing, somewhere around five innings, 75 pitches.
Gabriel Moreno was placed on the 10-day Injured List with a left adductor strain.
Moreno went down holding his leg/groin muscle in yesterday's game, and had to exit early, walking under his own power. Moreno returned to Phoenix to be checked out by team doctors to determine the severity of the injury.
Adrian Del Castillo was called up from Triple-A Reno. This move had been previously confirmed by manager Torey Lovullo earlier this morning, as was written by Jack Sommers here.
The young catching prospect will make his major league debut, in light of Moreno's injury. Del Castillo has put forward a massive .319/.403/.608 slash in Triple-A, with 36 doubles, three triples and 24 home runs. Although playing in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, these numbers remain impressive for the 24-year-old catch
Defensively, Del Castillo has begun to make strides, as he's worked on developing the weakest aspect of his game. It's unlikely that he'll be the defensive stalwart that Moreno is, but there has been notable improvement.
Bryce Jarvis was transferred from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.
The right-handed reliever had been having a solid season, pitching to a 3.19 ERA in a variety of situations, until he was sidelined with a sprained right elbow. Jarvis often provided length, and had become one of the heaviest workhorses in the D-backs' bullpen.
Humberto Castellanos was optioned to Triple-A Reno.
The right-hander has already been up and down several times this season, and only appeared in seven games for the D-backs. He's pitched to a 5.23 ERA in those limited opportunities, mainly serving as mop-up long relief, though he did record the save in a thrilling extra-inning affair against the San Diego Padres.