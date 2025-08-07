Inside The Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks' Top-5 Prospect Quickly Reaches Major AAA Milestone

The Arizona Diamondbacks' No. 5 prospect is rocketing through the farm system.

Alex D'Agostino

Second baseman, Tommy Troy warms up for batting practice during the Arizona Fall League media day at Scottsdale Stadium on Oct. 4, 2024, in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Second baseman, Tommy Troy warms up for batting practice during the Arizona Fall League media day at Scottsdale Stadium on Oct. 4, 2024, in Scottsdale, Arizona. / Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Arizona Diamondbacks' recently-promoted No. 5 prospect Tommy Troy reached an early-career milestone on Wednesday night, blasting his first career Triple-A homer in a blowout Reno Aces win.

Troy was promoted just five days prior alongside slugging infielder Ivan Melendez, earning his first taste of Triple-A action after a solid stretch of games at the Double-A level.

Arizona Diamondbacks Tommy Troy Hits First AAA Homer

Troy is only 23 years old. He's been in the D-backs' system for just over two years after being drafted in the first round of the 2023 Draft. But a .286/.382/.461 slash and .843 OPS in Double-A earned him a swift promotion.

In just his third game's worth of Triple-A action on Thursday, Troy sent an ill-placed sweeper deep to left field in the ninth inning of an eventual 8-3 win over the Tacoma Rainiers.

Troy finished 2-for-5 with three RBI. Sergio Alcantara and Rene Pinto each homered as well, en route to the eventual win.

A natural shortstop, Troy has played multiple defensive roles, but has mostly seen action at second base. So far, he's managed two straight multi-hit games, going 6-for-13 with three doubles, two walks and five RBI.

Granted, the Pacific Coast League tends to greatly inflate hitters' numbers. But Troy appears to be up to the challenge of Triple-A, even considering the environment.

Other Arizona Diamondbacks Minor League Action

The Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles lost 7-1 in a rough offensive showing, going just 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position. An impressive diving catch by center fielder and No. 3 prospect Ryan Waldschmidt was the only true highlight of the night.

The High-A Hillsboro Hops won a 6-3 contest against the Vancouver Canadians. Top outfield prospect Slade Caldwell went 1-for-2 with an eye-popping three walks, and newly-acquired right-hander David Hagaman pitched a solid organizational debut, going 3.2 innings with one earned run allowed and three punchouts.

Hagaman was one of three arms received from the Texas Rangers in return for veteran right-hander Merrill Kelly.

Left-hander Kohl Drake, the headliner of that deal, went 5.2 innings with four runs allowed on August 2, while left-hander Mitch Bratt went 4.2 innings of two-run ball with eight punchouts on Tuesday.

The Low-A Visalia Rawhide endured a rough 9-3 loss at the hands of the San Jose Giants. Rising infield prospect JD Dix went 0-for-5. Each of the Rawhide's 4-8 hitters recorded one base hit, but a poor night of pitching would ultimately doom Visalia.

