Diamondbacks' Top-5 Prospect Quickly Reaches Major AAA Milestone
Arizona Diamondbacks' recently-promoted No. 5 prospect Tommy Troy reached an early-career milestone on Wednesday night, blasting his first career Triple-A homer in a blowout Reno Aces win.
Troy was promoted just five days prior alongside slugging infielder Ivan Melendez, earning his first taste of Triple-A action after a solid stretch of games at the Double-A level.
Troy is only 23 years old. He's been in the D-backs' system for just over two years after being drafted in the first round of the 2023 Draft. But a .286/.382/.461 slash and .843 OPS in Double-A earned him a swift promotion.
In just his third game's worth of Triple-A action on Thursday, Troy sent an ill-placed sweeper deep to left field in the ninth inning of an eventual 8-3 win over the Tacoma Rainiers.
Troy finished 2-for-5 with three RBI. Sergio Alcantara and Rene Pinto each homered as well, en route to the eventual win.
A natural shortstop, Troy has played multiple defensive roles, but has mostly seen action at second base. So far, he's managed two straight multi-hit games, going 6-for-13 with three doubles, two walks and five RBI.
Granted, the Pacific Coast League tends to greatly inflate hitters' numbers. But Troy appears to be up to the challenge of Triple-A, even considering the environment.
Other Arizona Diamondbacks Minor League Action
The Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles lost 7-1 in a rough offensive showing, going just 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position. An impressive diving catch by center fielder and No. 3 prospect Ryan Waldschmidt was the only true highlight of the night.
The High-A Hillsboro Hops won a 6-3 contest against the Vancouver Canadians. Top outfield prospect Slade Caldwell went 1-for-2 with an eye-popping three walks, and newly-acquired right-hander David Hagaman pitched a solid organizational debut, going 3.2 innings with one earned run allowed and three punchouts.
Hagaman was one of three arms received from the Texas Rangers in return for veteran right-hander Merrill Kelly.
Left-hander Kohl Drake, the headliner of that deal, went 5.2 innings with four runs allowed on August 2, while left-hander Mitch Bratt went 4.2 innings of two-run ball with eight punchouts on Tuesday.
The Low-A Visalia Rawhide endured a rough 9-3 loss at the hands of the San Jose Giants. Rising infield prospect JD Dix went 0-for-5. Each of the Rawhide's 4-8 hitters recorded one base hit, but a poor night of pitching would ultimately doom Visalia.