Diamondbacks Pitching Prospect Wins 2nd Pitcher of Month Award

HE'S DONE IT AGAIN 🤩



Daniel Eagen has been named the @MiLB NWL Pitcher of the Month for July!



In four starts, Eagen pitched 23 innings and struck out 23 batters, while only allowing 10 hits & 6 earned runs. He ended July with a 2.35 ERA and 0.87 WHIP. pic.twitter.com/nX7eLYdhXG