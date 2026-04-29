3 Injured Diamondbacks Are Trending in a Positive Direction

The Arizona Diamondbacks suffered one of the more unfortunate two-game stretches of attrition in recent seasons in their Mexico City split with the San Diego Padres.

In the span of two games, the D-backs lost right-hander Zac Gallen (left shoulder contusion due to being struck by a comebacker), shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (left ankle sprain on a misplayed double play ball) and Adrian Del Castillo (left ring finger dislocation after a foul tip) to injury.

Two key bats and Arizona's rotation leader were suddenly thrust into uncertainty. But according to recent reports (and one lineup appearance), all three of these players appear to be trending in the right direction.

Here's the latest on these three players:

Geraldo Perdomo feeling "better," taking ground balls

Perdomo was seen taking ground balls in Milwaukee. He said his sprained ankle feels "better," and planned to test it out during BP and on defense, according to MLB.com's Steve Gilbert.

And here is @dbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo taking a couple of grounders. pic.twitter.com/uYKbhohd2A — Steve Gilbert (@SteveGilbertMLB) April 28, 2026

Perdomo began his 2026 season on an extremely quiet note, but had since put together a hot streak, hitting safely in seven straight games prior to Saturday. His .148/.284/.241 slash as of April 13 has since risen to .250/.350/.393, helped along by three triples and a double, with two three-knock games in the process.

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen may not miss a start

Apr 12, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen (23) looks on after leaving the game against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Gallen's injury was designated as a right shoulder contusion prior to his removal from his start in Mexico City. That word alone offered a slight tinge of optimism, as a contusion is, essentially, considered a bruise.

But even a bruise can cause issues if swelling persists or tightness is felt in the throwing shoulder/arm.

Gallen told Gilbert on Tuesday that he came in to the ballpark on the off day Monday to play catch, and intends to throw a bullpen on Wednesday before determining if he can make his next start. It appears quite likely as of now — barring a setback or update — that he will feel good enough to not miss any time.

Gallen has thrown to a 3.14 ERA this season, despite some underlying metrics telling a different story. He had looked extremely sharp in his last start, with three strikeouts over three scoreless innings before the unfortunate comebacker incident.

Adrian Del Castillo in Diamondbacks' lineup

Apr 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Adrian Del Castillo against the Chicago White Sox at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Del Castillo's injury appears to have been the least severe of the three. That, of course, is evident by the fact that Del Castillo is back in Arizona's lineup for their game one matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Del Castillo is batting fifth in the order, but is not starting behind home plate. Veteran backup James McCann is the starting catcher for Tuesday's game, but Del Castillo appears to be unaffected in terms of swinging a bat.

The 26-year-old catcher' slash is a somewhat modest .234/.250/.362, but he's come up with some big knocks and RBIs in clutch moments.