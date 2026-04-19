D-backs' Geraldo Perdomo Gets Day Off After Mistake-Filled Game

Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo will get his first day off of the 2026 season on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, after a mistake-filled game in Saturday night's win.

Despite going 3-for-4 at the plate in the win, Perdomo was thrown out on the bases twice, nearly thrown out a third time, and made a critical defensive mistake that cost Arizona a run.

Lovullo suggested strongly he would consider giving Perdomo a day off following Saturday's game, and that will be the case. Rookie Jose Fernandez will start at shortstop in Perdomo's place.

It's not a punishment for Perdomo. Rather, Lovullo saw it as an opportunity to give a somewhat-struggling player some needed rest in a series that has already been decided.

"He needs a day off," Lovullo said. "He's playing hard. He's a very good player, but needs rest. It's hard to take him off the field, but today I thought it was a really good day. Day game after a night game, just get him off the field."

Lovullo did also say Perdomo "might find himself in this game." It would not be a surprise to see Perdomo enter as a pinch-hitter in the event of a late, close contest.

"I've already had a conversation with him. He's ready to go at any point if needed," Lovullo said.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo gets day off Sunday

Apr 10, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Justin Crawford (2) is caught stealing by Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Geraldo Perdomo (2) in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Lovullo said he's going to be more proactive this season with regard to giving Perdomo off days. The shortstop played in 161 games in 2025, and 98 in 2024 despite missing 59 games with a torn meniscus. He has played every game of the 2026 season up until this very off day.

"I thought that was an important piece of him being healthy for the entire season," Lovullo said. "He's probably going to play in the high 150s. He's that important to this team. He's just one of the emotional leaders. He's the guy that goes out there and does a lot of things right."

Doing the right things in the right moments has been Perdomo's legacy for much of his young career, though he displayed uncharacteristic mental lapses in Saturday's game.

"He's grinding right now," Lovullo said. "The game is not easy for him. He's making some mistakes at different points in time. He's done that his whole career. I think he's probably just getting a little bit worn down from an emotional, mental standpoint, and I just want to give him that type of look."

Lovullo told reporters after Saturday's game that Perdomo apologized for his mistakes."

"I had a quick conversation with him after the game, and he apologized for a couple of things that took place, but zero issues for me," the manager said Saturday night. "You talk about accountability. You talk about guys that are aware. He's alive.

"That's who we are. We take accountability, and then we move off of it and try to win a baseball game."

Perdomo is an important player to the D-backs, on both sides of the ball. Mistakes are not the norm, and neither are off days. It was not by accident that his franchise-record-setting 2025 season earned him a fourth-place finish in the NL MVP voting last year.

But a 162-game season is a grind. When things aren't going right, sometimes a reset is necessary, even for some of the game's best players. The Diamondbacks' confidence in Perdomo has not wavered.