Geraldo Perdomo Removed From Mexico City Game with Injury

Shortstop Geraldo Perdomo was removed in the seventh inning of the Arizona Diamondbacks' game against the San Diego Padres in Mexico City on Saturday evening after committing an error.

Perdomo received a potential double play ball, but could not field it cleanly. He appeared to tweak something while attempting to re-gather the baseball.

It seemed to be a lower-body injury, as Perdomo was struggling to put weight on his left leg. No designation has been revealed as of this writing, however.

After a conversation with a team trainer, Perdomo left the game, appearing to be in some pain. Utilityman Tim Tawa entered in Perdomo's place to play first base. Ildemaro Vargas moved over to shortstop.

Diamondbacks Geraldo Perdomo removed with injury

Apr 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) hits a triple against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Perdomo is the second player in Saturday's game to be removed with a potential injury, after starter Zac Gallen (who had been cruising through three innings) was removed after being struck by a hard comebacker in the right shoulder.

Perdomo, meanwhile, had begun to show signs of life — both at the plate and defensively. After a slow start, the franchise shortstop has been quietly putting together a hot streak.

He had hit in seven straight games coming into Saturday's contest in Mexico City. He had two three-hit games and hit three triples in the process, as well.

Earlier in Saturday's game, he made an impressive play to turn a double play and get right-hander Brandon Pfaadt — who entered to replace Gallen — out of a jam.

The D-backs' All-Star shortstop is an important piece of Arizona's lineup, recently returning to his former place atop the leadoff spot. Perdomo had struggled serving as the three-hole hitter previously.

Regardless, injuries can eat away at a team's success in the regular season, as D-backs fans know all too well. Perdomo has been generally able to stay healthy, despite missing some time in early 2024 with a torn meniscus.

If Perdomo does miss significant time, that will be a significant blow Arizona's offense, even if the 26-year-old shortstop does not possess a massive full-season slash to this point. The D-backs are in the midst of a rocky stretch, losing two of three games to the Chicago White Sox before coming to Mexico for two games against the Padres.

As of this writing, there is no indication of severity. Perdomo will likely undergo additional testing. Arizona Diamondbacks On SI will continue to report on this developing story.