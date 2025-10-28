D-backs First Base Future Depends on Unproven Player
It's no secret the Arizona Diamondbacks have a first base problem — a big one.
After trading Josh Naylor to the Seattle Mariners at the 2025 Deadline, Arizona found itself without an everyday first baseman, turning to a platoon of Pavin Smith, and newly-acquired prospect Tyler Locklear (received as the headliner of the Eugenio Suárez trade).
Both players ended up underperforming and eventually suffering injuries, leaving Tim Tawa and Ildemaro Vargas to fill an emergency platoon.
Locklear's injuries (to both his shoulder and elbow) required surgery, which has left his Opening Day status in question. But he is expected to be back in the 2026 season.
The Diamondbacks may opt to go with a short-term external option (such as Paul Goldschmidt) this offseason. But that is not a viable long-term solution, and would be a heavy platoon situation.
With regard to Arizona's first base future, much will be dependent on Locklear's development at the crucial position. How the D-backs approach first base in the coming years will hinge on the development of a young player in which they invested heavily.
Arizona Diamondbacks Need Development from Tyler Locklear
Locklear's first stint in the majors (with the Mariners in the 2024 season) was an unproductive one. He hit just .156 with a .535 OPS. But as he continued to light up Triple-A, there was hope that the raw power could eventually translate to the MLB level.
But upon his second tenure in the big leagues in 2025 (this time as a member of the Diamondbacks) Locklear's numbers were largely the same. He hit .175 and posted a .529 OPS, striking out 43 times in 116 plate appearances and walking only 10 times.
He found his way to three home runs, but generally looked uncomfortable at the plate.
It's important to remember Locklear is still only 24 years old, and despite spending parts of two seasons in the majors, he's only had a total of 165 major league plate appearances.
He clearly has plenty of pop in the bat, but seemed to be stuck in between swings. His chase rate (33.7%) and whiff rate (32.2%) were somewhat discouraging, but still weaknesses that can be overcome.
The D-backs only got a .560 OPS out of their first base position from August 1 onward in 2025 — the worst such figure in MLB.
With Naylor lighting up opposing teams as a Mariner, it's easy to wonder where Arizona's offense might have been if they hadn't traded away their short-tenured everyday first baseman.
For now, they'll have to wait on Locklear's health status. If he returns sooner rather than later (neither surgery was to his throwing arm), he may be given more of a leash to develop.
But if he continues to put up poor results, the D-backs may be forced to make a tough decision sooner than they would have hoped.