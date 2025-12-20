Diamondbacks Bring Back Veteran Infielder

The Arizona Diamondbacks are bringing back one of their more valuable depth pieces, according to a recent report.

Per the New York Post's Jon Heyman on X/Twitter, the D-backs have reunited with veteran infielder and switch-hitting utilityman Ildemaro Vargas on a new minor league deal. Vargas spent the 2025 season with the D-backs, and had some success in a small sample size.

"Ildemaro Vargas has agreed to terms on a new minor league contract with the Diamondbacks. Vargas, a MAS Agency client, hit .270 in 115 PA with the D-Backs in 2025," Heyman wrote in his post on X/Twitter.

Vargas, the 34-year-old veteran, will technically start his fourth separate stint with the D-backs organization on this new deal.

The infielder began his major league career in Arizona, playing for the D-backs from 2017-2020. In 2025, he made his return on a minor league deal and was invited to Spring Training. But Vargas did not win the utility job out of camp, and was ultimately released.

Arizona re-signed him to a new deal not long after, this time with the big league club. That allowed him to slot into the utility slot, which had been vacated by Garrett Hampson. But Vargas suffered a tough blow, fracturing his foot on a hit-by-pitch in late June.

He ultimately was forced to miss nearly two months of action, returning on August 18.

While Vargas did not put forward All-Star numbers, by any means, he was a valuable veteran piece on a D-backs roster that was ravaged by both injuries and trades.

Vargas hit to a sturdy .270/.292/.383 slash with three homers and 19 RBI. He played solid defense at a variety of infield roles and was always prepared to take a high-quality at-bat.

Vargas should bring some veteran depth to the D-backs' roster, although he may begin the year with the Reno Aces, considering the wealth of infield talent already present. Blaze Alexander, Jordan Lawlar and Tim Tawa are all in the mix, while Geraldo Perdomo and Ketel Marte — if not traded — are locks to man the infield.

Still, it's good for Arizona to have options, and veteran depth is something of which a club can rarely have enough.

Vargas may not ultimately be an MLB solution this season, but he's a very solid insurance policy, at the very least.

