D-backs Starter Blown Up in Final Game Before Opening Day

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Michael Soroka struggled in his final start of spring training on Tuesday, as the D-backs went on to lose 10-5 to the Cleveland Guardians in their second (and final) Chase Field exhibition matchup.

Soroka was bit for a four-run first inning, and was not able to significantly recover as the game went on, giving up two more.

Diamondbacks' Soroka struggles vs Guardians

The right-hander, who was coming off an elite five-scoreless-inning performance in his previous Cactus League start, gave up 10 base hits over the course of 3.1 innings, leading to six earned runs at the hands of the Guardians' offense.

Though Soroka did, admittedly, get unlucky on a few ground balls, it's also worth noting he gave up eight batted balls of over 100 MPH. Two left the yard and one was a double.

Even given the poor results, it's not quite time to overreact. After all, Tuesday's game was the final game that won't count towards Arizona's regular-season record.

Soroka is set to take the fourth slot in the D-backs' starting rotation come regular-season time, with Merrill Kelly confirmed to hit the injured list to begin the year. Soroka will be tasked with opening Arizona's regular season at Chase Field against the Detroit Tigers on March 30 after returning from Dodger Stadium.

Behind Soroka, a contingent of seven D-backs relievers finished the contest. Righty Andrew Hoffmann put forward another scoreless inning. Left-hander Spencer Giesting delivered a solid performance, going 1.2 innings with just one baserunner allowed.

Juan Morillo got two outs and left with a runner on first base. That runner would score off Sandro Santana, who gave up the Guardians' final four runs of the game.

Diamondbacks' offense rallies, falls short

Mar 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Lawlar against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona's offense did not have an exceptionally productive game, with the exception of a four-run outburst in the fourth inning. The D-backs picked up eight total base hits and four walks.

They did put together an impressive rally in their lone lopsided frame, however. Arizona was able to string together five singles, including a two-run knock by outfielder Jordan Lawlar, to close the initial gap from 6-0 to 6-4. That was as close as the score would get.

Lawlar put the finishing touches on what has been an exceptional spring, going 1-for-2 on the day. Utilityman Tim Tawa went 2-for-4, and veteran catcher James McCann went 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored.