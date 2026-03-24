3 D-backs Players Who Helped Themselves the Most in Spring Training

The Arizona Diamondbacks wrapped up their Cactus League action on Sunday night, with the book all but closed on the 2026 offseason.

As a result, roster decisions have been flowing in.

Nothing was taken for granted, but these three Diamondbacks, in particular, did their part to earn their roles (or expectations) for the 2026 season:

1: Diamondbacks OF Jorge Barrosa

Sep 16, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jorge Barrosa against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jorge Barrosa, who is out of minor league options, has had a truly exceptional spring training. In 16 Cactus League games, he's hit .333/.404/.714 with three homers, three doubles and two triples.

Barrosa is an excellent outfield defender — that has never been the issue. But his bat has never quite performed at the major league level. While spring training stats do not necessarily indicate MLB success, Barrosa's spring OPS is 1.118, over 200 points higher than his previous two springs.

Barrosa does not need to be a high-slugging bat to stick at the major league level, but he's certainly looked more poised, powerful and confident at the plate this spring.

That success earned him a spot on the opening day roster, and he will likely get a decent portion of playing time in the coming season — at least, until Lourdes Gurriel Jr. returns from his ACL tear.

2: Diamondbacks OF Jordan Lawlar

Mar 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Lawlar rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

2026 is a pivotal year for Jordan Lawlar, but he has certainly done his part to respond in spring training. The former infielder has handled his transition to the outfield quite well, and has been hitting the ball hard in the Cactus League.

Lawlar, who began to show signs of serious offensive firepower in the latter end of 2025, has hit to a .333/.444/.622 slash with four homers in spring training.

More importantly, Lawlar has shown an ability to punish right-handed off-speed pitches, and has reduced his swing-and-miss. He's walking at a 16.4% rate, as well.

He's had some defensive growing pains, but is a good instinctual defender with plenty of athleticism to aid him in center and left field — just which of those two will be his more permanent home is still unknown.

3: Diamondbacks RHP Andrew Hoffmann

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Andrew Hoffmann (56) pitches against the Seattle Mariners at Salt River Fields on March 9, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Andrew Hoffmann was one of the young arms Arizona needed to take a step forward in the 2026 season. He has certainly done so in his spring action.

Hoffmann pitched to a 2.25 ERA in spring training and a 2.29 FIP to back it up. He's throwing strikes, getting swing-and-miss, and has kept the walks to a relative minimum. He has 10 strikeouts against three free passes in eight Cactus League appearances.

The 25-year-old righty has made the opening day roster officially, and could very well evolve into a solid back-end arm for Arizona, if he continues on his upward path.