3 Diamondbacks Offseason Moves That Already Look Questionable

The Arizona Diamondbacks had to approach the past offseason in a creative manner. Rather than making large-scale splash moves, GM Mike Hazen turned to a handful of smaller transactions.

To a certain extent, these moves have been successful. So far in the young season, many of these moves are already looking like shrewd decisions — decisions that will ultimately have more impact on the D-backs than their face value might initially suggest.

But they haven't all looked like that. Though some are paying dividends, here are some of the D-backs' offseason moves that are beginning to look questionable (if not poor) in the early going of 2026.

Diamondbacks' offseason moves that already look questionable

1: Adding Nolan Arenado's bat

Mar 18, 2026; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) hits an RBI sacrifice fly out against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

As previously written, Nolan Arenado's six-time Platinum Glove defense has been a plus to this team. His mentorship, veteran leadership and defensive pedigree are extreme positives.

With that said, the bat has been extremely weak to begin the year, and that is not a trend that is surprising. He saw steep drop-offs in his offensive numbers in 2024 and 2025, posting a .666 OPS for the Cardinals last season. His batted ball metrics have been on a steady decline.

So far, Arenado has gone 6-for-30 in his D-backs tenure. He has not recorded an extra-base hit, has struck out eight times and has worked just one walk.

It's not that the veteran does not carry value outside of his offense, but the D-backs do need some amount of mid-order production out of Arenado, who they are paying $11 million for over the next two seasons.

2: Signing Carlos Santana

Diamondbacks first baseman Carlos Santana (41) during a spring training game against the Brewers at Salt River Fields on March 20, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks opted to go the defense-first route in terms of addressing their first base position, as well.

While Santana may be a defensive upgrade over Pavin Smith (who is currently down on the IL), Santana has not brought too notable of a defensive impact to first base, yet. His offensive production has been even rougher than Arenado's, going 2-for-24 with eight strikeouts.

Santana also exited Sunday's game with right groin tightness. He may have to miss time on the IL.

At 39 years old, Santana's value to Arizona is more in his mentorship to young players like Alek Thomas and Jose Fernandez. That much is certainly not to be ignored. But with two struggling veteran bats in the middle of the lineup, the D-backs' lineup is somewhat top-heavy.

3: Trading Blaze Alexander to Orioles for Kade Strowd

Mar 31, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles shortstop Blaze Alexander (23) hits a single during the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

With Arenado's arrival, Arizona suddenly had a logjam at third base. It makes sense to trade from a position of excess, but Blaze Alexander was a fan-favorite with a bit more offensive potential — as well as a higher level of infield versatility.

Alexander hasn't seen a great deal of playing time in Baltimore, and is hitting .286 thus far in the young season.

But Strowd has been somewhat disappointing. Considering Arizona traded a major league player for him, and he posted a 1.71 ERA over 25 games in his 2025 MLB debut season, Strowd was a hopeful to make the opening day roster.

Instead, Strowd held a 10.57 ERA in eight spring training games and was sent to Triple-A Reno. He has made two scoreless appearances for the Aces so far.

There is still plenty of time for this move to pan out in Arizona's favor, but it is a bit disappointing to not have an immediate MLB-caliber arm in exchange for a rising major-leaguer.