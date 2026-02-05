D-backs GM Explains Why He Traded Blaze Alexander to Orioles

On Thursday, the Arizona Diamondbacks made a trade, sending utilityman Blaze Alexander to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for right-hand reliever Kade Strowd and two minor league players.

Strowd made his MLB debut in 2025, pitching to a 1.71 ERA in 26.1 innings. Arizona also acquired 21-year-old right-hander Wellington Arcena and infielder Jose Mejia.

Alexander, meanwhile was both a rising player and a fan-favorite after enjoying a bit of a breakout for Arizona in the 2025 season.

Shortly following the deal, D-backs GM Mike Hazen spoke to the media about the deal, explaining why he sent Alexander out.

Arizona Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen Explains Blaze Alexander Trade

Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick near Scottsdale on Feb. 19, 2024. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hazen said Alexander was poised to have significant opportunity with the team in 2026, though the addition of Nolan Arenado would have eaten into Alexander's previous third-base-focused role.

"We realized we were giving something up off of our team," Hazen said. "I felt like with the acquisition of Nolan, we had built in a little bit more stability at third base."

"I think Blaze, obviously, was going to play a role on our team in a number of different ways. Spelling Nolan, protecting shortstop some... [Ketel Marte] taking some DH days. Blaze was going to fit in and around there with others," he said.

But ultimately, the need for relief help outweighed the value of a player without a defined starting role.

"We felt like we needed to continue to build into the bullpen," Hazen said. "At this stage of the game, the players that we had to move for somebody like Strowd was kind of limited, given the players that we could have considered giving up... to get a reliever where we could.

"I felt like shoring up and adding to the bullpen was more of a priority given where we stand versus making a bet on the infielders that we had playing in reserve."

Hazen said Strowd will come in and immediately compete for a spot in the major league bullpen. The right-hander has had a somewhat lengthy journey through the minor leagues, but showed growth at the MLB level toward the end of 2025.

"We felt like he took a pretty big step forward last year at the very end of the season," Hazen said. "We like his stuff. He adds into the bullpen mix... with guys that we have some flexibility with that we feel like are going to aggregate into the middle part of the bullpen."

Hazen also addressed the two minor-leaguers:

"Aracena is a young arm. He's up to 100 [MPH] already, 21 years old in A-ball. We really like the projection and the ability long-term. Certainly, he's only 21 years old, so he'll go into the system as one of our better pitching prospects."

"Mejia has been at the lowest levels. We think a potential middle infielder, more, probably, second base than shortstop, gets on base already at 20 years old. We like the projection moving forward, but Strowd is obviously the biggest name here going into our pen mix," Hazen said.

