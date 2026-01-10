3 Effects of Diamondbacks Not Trading Ketel Marte

The Arizona Diamondbacks have finally come to a firm conclusion with regard to whether or not star second baseman Ketel Marte would be traded. Arizona is removing Marte from the trade block officially, after no team was able to offer them an appropriate trade package.

Marte will remain with the D-backs for the foreseeable future.

Related Content: The Diamondbacks Will Not Trade Ketel Marte

So what exactly does this mean for the Diamondbacks moving forward? Below are three ripple effects of the D-backs electing to hold onto their three-time All-Star.

3 Effects of Ketel Marte Staying in Arizona

Sep 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte (4) looks on before batting against the San Francisco Giants in the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

1: Alex Bregman Signing Becomes Nearly Impossible

It doesn't feel safe to completely rule out some kind of creative deal, but the Diamondbacks are probably out on former Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman.

While Bregman did seem to be a possible — or perhaps even likely — signing, multiple reports stated Arizona would most likely need to free up payroll by dealing Marte first.

Insider Ken Rosenthal did report that Bregman could still be on the table for the D-backs, but it truly does feel like this Marte news rules out that chance almost entirely.

2: Diamondbacks Must Move to Other Avenues

In terms of the D-backs' offseason, it's been generally slow. In all likelihood, the potential of a Marte deal was a large factor in a lack of external additions.

Marte would have, in theory, brought back a large-enough haul to be able to fill multiple needs on the roster — of which there are still multiple. However, GM Mike Hazen has said that no team came close to offering what would have been necessary.

So perhaps this was an inevitability, but the D-backs will have to look elsewhere. A trade involving prospect capital or less-prominent MLB contributors is certainly on the table. But Hazen also told MLB.com's Steve Gilbert that there is room in the budget to bring in some relief pitching, which will become the team's priority moving forward.

3: Marte May Carry a Chip on His Shoulder

Even the most professional of players are not immune to how these types of conversations come off. Hazen (and manager Torey Lovullo) have been in contact with Marte through this process, and Hazen said he does not expect there to be bad blood as a result.

But it's tough to avoid those types of emotions on a human level. It's possible Marte comes into Spring Training with somewhat of a chip on his shoulder.

In no way does it appear that the relationship between Marte and the organization is broken, even with some of the midseason drama in 2025. But Marte may feel he has something to prove, which could even end up benefiting Arizona.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News