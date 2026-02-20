Torey Lovullo Gave 6-Word Message on D-backs' 2026 Roster

The Arizona Diamondbacks will embark on a new season, stocked largely with players who were present on the 2025 roster. And many could have been found on the 2023 roster — the one that made the trek all the way to the World Series. 15 such players populate Arizona's roster this season.

Merrill Kelly is back on a two-year deal. Fellow righty Zac Gallen returned as well, against all odds. Former closer Paul Sewald is back on a one-year contract, and, most impactful of all, Ketel Marte will not be traded.

Manager Torey Lovullo, speaking with Arizona Sports 98.7's Bickley & Marotta, had a simple message about the state of the roster:

"We got the band back together," he said. "Right?"

"There's always comfort in that, but that comfort might create a little bit of complacency. So we're not taking anything for granted."

More Content: D-backs Set Starter-Filled Lineup for First Spring Training Game

Arizona Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo on Roster

Sep 26, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws to first base for an out during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

"The conversations that I've had with Zac and Merrill and Ketel are those that we got to get after it, and let's not take anything for granted. At times last year, we may have put a little bit into cruise control.

"We love these guys. We're glad they're back. They want to be here. They are Diamondbacks. I don't care what anybody says. And we got a group that can go out there and help us win a lot of ball games," Lovullo said.

Particularly with Kelly and Gallen, who were both expected to command hefty salaries, there was question as to what the D-backs could do in terms of payroll.

Both pitchers turned down lengthier contracts from other teams in order to return. But it also took a commitment from the higher-ups in the organization to work out a creative way to bring both starters back.

Related Content: Diamondbacks Pitchers Thrilled by Unexpected Reunion

"Credit to [general manager Mike Hazen], credit to [team president and CEO Derrick Hall] and [managing general partner Ken Kendrick] for saying OK to the two pitchers that came back in and walked back into this clubhouse, which is their home. They're going to help us win a lot of baseball games," Lovullo said.

There will still be a heavy dose of competition this spring, no doubt. Roles are not fully solidified, outside some of the superstar-level players. Lovullo has been adamant that nothing is going to simply be handed to anyone.

But in a way, there is a sense of hope and comfort in familiar faces.