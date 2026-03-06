Alek Thomas' Team Mexico Heroics Are Encouraging Sign for D-backs

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas attacked a pitch well above and outside the strike zone. Two runs came in to score, as Team Mexico extended its ninth-inning lead to five runs, pulling out of save range.

That would be the start of a four-run ninth-inning rally, as Mexico went on to take an 8-2 victory over Team Great Britain in Houston.

For fans of Team Mexico, it was a special moment. For the D-backs, it was an encouraging continuation of Thomas' improvement this spring. The outfielder is healthy and hitting well so far in February and March.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas Brings Hot Streak to WBC

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas (5) warms up before they play the Cleveland Guardians at Salt River Fields at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale on March 1, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In fact, Thomas even punished his own team, as Mexico defeated the Diamondbacks in a 6-3 exhibition win at Salt River Fields. Thomas went 2-for-3 in that game with an RBI. Prior to leaving for Team Mexico and the WBC, Thomas had been hot, hitting to a .375/.444/.625 slash over 18 plate appearances in six Cactus League Games.

Thomas has been tweaking his mechanics, including adjusting his leg-kick to be a more understated motion. So far, it appears to be working. A breakout season for Thomas would certainly be a welcome sight for D-backs fans.

Arizona's center fielder has been known to deliver clutch knocks, including one of the most important home runs in franchise history against the Phillies during the 2023 NLCS.

What he's needed is consistency, and an ability to cut down on swing-and-miss. Thomas has struck out just three times against two walks in his limited spring training action — an encouraging sight of its own.

Other Diamondbacks WBC Performances

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Druw Jones during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields on Feb. 13, 2026, in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 16 prospect and outfielder Druw Jones, playing for his Hall of Fame father Andruw Jones as a member of Team Netherlands, was responsible for bringing in both of his team's two runs in a 6-2 loss to Team Venezuela.

Druw Jones had a hustle double to tie the game in the second inning, then hit a sacrifice fly to pull to within four runs in the sixth.

Outfield prospect Kristian Robinson went 0-for-3 for Team Great Britain, but did work a walk in the sixth inning.

Meanwhile, star infielders Ketel Marte and Geraldo Perdomo, along with new D-backs first baseman Carlos Santana, will be in the mix on Friday night for Team Dominican Republic against Team Nicaragua.

Third baseman Nolan Arenado will likely take the field for Team Puerto Rico against Team Colombia.