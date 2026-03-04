The Diamondbacks Are Already Making an Impact in the WBC

The World Baseball Classic began with a bang on Tuesday, and the Arizona Diamondbacks were at the center of the action.

National teams faced off against numerous MLB clubs in exhibition matchups. The results may not count in the win-loss column, but that did not appear to matter to those who showed up to support their home country.

That much was evident as fans of Team Mexico thunderously chanted for their country's victory — nearly half an hour following the final out of their 6-3 win over the Diamondbacks at Salt River Fields.

"A little different energy [Tuesday]," Manager Torey Lovullo said. "It was awesome. Fans were great. Our friends to the south were very supportive of their team. ... I'll watch it a little more closely, with more intent, and root for Mexico. They're a good team, a lot of good major league players, and a great crowd base."

But the Diamondbacks were not simply the losing club in an exhibition match. Arizona's fingerprints positively littered the WBC's first round of exhibition matches.

Arizona Diamondbacks Players Make Impact in First round of WBC Exhibitions

Mar 15, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Mexico outfielder Alek Thomas against Canada during the World Baseball Classic at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Team Dominican Republic — featuring three-quarters of the Diamondbacks' starting infield — crushed the Detroit Tigers 12-4 in Santo Domingo Tuesday.

Star shortstop Geraldo Perdomo went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an electric RBI triple.

Triple de Geraldo Perdomo pic.twitter.com/koh5i7jnoF — Enrique Rojas/ESPN (@Enrique_Rojas1) March 4, 2026

All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte went 0-for-2, but hit a 105 MPH sacrifice fly that tied the game in the second inning. He hit another ball 109 MPH for an out. Marte's swing looks just fine.

Not to be forgotten, first baseman Carlos Santana also went 2-for-2 with two singles and an RBI.

Team Puerto Rico's first run was scored as a result of a Nolan Arenado RBI single. Arenado finished 1-for-2 with a walk RBI and run scored. Arenado is playing for Puerto Rico for the first time this tournament, representing Puerto Rican heritage on his mother's side.

Outfielder Alek Thomas tormented his own major league club in Team Mexico's win over Arizona. He went 2-for-3 with an RBI and stole extra bases away from top prospect Ryan Waldschmidt in center field.

For Team Great Britain, D-backs outfield prospect Kristian Robinson — serving as the DH — went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in 7-3 victory.

Outfield prospect Druw Jones went 0-for-5 for Team Netherlands, but he did score a run in an 8-5 victory.

The Diamondbacks were among the most supportive clubs in MLB when it comes to allowing their key players to depart and represent their home countries — some even without insurance. Not only are these players fighting for their heritage, they're making Arizona proud in the process.

"Everybody that asks to play in the WBC, I always encourage them to do that. Go and represent your country. Go and make us proud," Lovullo said of the WBC at the advent of spring training.