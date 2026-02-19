D-backs' Alek Thomas is Making a Crucial Hitting Adjustment

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas is making an adjustment to his hitting mechanics. More specifically, he's reduced his sizable leg kick down to a much less noticeable step.

To watchful observers, that change was apparent during his BP sessions at Salt River Fields this week.

“There was success with the leg kick, but it was never consistent — and it hasn’t been consistent for the past four years,” Thomas said, in a recent article from AZCentral's Nick Piecoro and Jose Romero.

“Talking with the hitting coaches and the people I work with, as well, it was, ‘What can I do to get myself the best chance?’ I just thought — and the hitting coaches thought — this would probably be the best thing to do.”

Aug 28, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas (5) hits a single to drive in two runs against the Milwaukee Brewers in the third inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Thomas told Piecoro and Romero he's hoping the reduction in leg kick will give him more time to see the pitch and help him reduce his out-of-zone chases. Thomas' 26% strikeout rate in 2025 was a career-worst.

“Now, I know what [Geraldo] Perdomo feels like when he’s going from 0-2 all the way back to 3-2,” Thomas said. “Yeah, I definitely see it a lot longer and am able to recognize it a little bit better.

“Like, today," he said. “I felt like I saw a lot of pitches and was able to lay off pitches that maybe I wouldn’t have in the past. And I was facing some pretty good guys [in live BP], as well. I feel good right now with it. I’ve just got to trust it and continue to have faith with it.”

Thomas' 2025 season does not jump off the stat sheet, but in some ways, it was his best. He hit .249/.289/.370 over 143 games — career-highs in average and on-base percentage. Still, he has yet to put forward an above-average season at the plate, with a career .639 OPS and 76 OPS+ (24% below league average).

He's also been a generally-excellent defender in center field, though those numbers did take a step back in 2025. This spring, with the injuries to both Corbin Carroll and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., he's been taking reps in left field — with former No. 1 prospect Jordan Lawlar expected to get time in center.

But if Thomas can tone down the chase at the plate, an offensive breakout season is well within the realm of reason. there's always been a dormant power potential — one that has come out in some of Arizona's biggest moments in recent seasons.

"It took me four years to realize that I’ve got to change something, but I think change is good — it can be good. I’m really excited about what’s to come for this season," Thomas said.

