What Nolan Arenado Brings to the Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks added more than just a decorated veteran infielder when they completed a trade for All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado on Tuesday.

Arenado's resume is impressive. He owns eight All-Star nods, 10 Gold Glove awards, six Platinum Glove awards and five Silver Slugger awards. He's been one of the best (if not the best) defenders in baseball in his lengthy career.

But at this stage of his career, it's also important to gauge the type of player a team is adding to their clubhouse. With a team so full of young players, bringing in a veteran leader is nearly as — if not more so — important as adding on-field contributions.

On Wednesday, Arenado spoke about his leadership style and what he feels he can bring to the Diamondbacks.

Nolan Arenado Discusses Leadership Style and More

Some veterans lead in the form of vocal motivation. Others are more reserved. Arenado said he falls into the latter category.

"I'm not a very vocal person. I'm pretty quiet, I try not to talk a whole lot. I feel like, when I do, hopefully you can reach people, but I try to show who I am by the way I work and the way I go about my business," Arenado said.

"I think the older I've gotten in this game, there's times where I probably should be more vocal and I plan to do that. But I've still got to get comfortable with the guys, the guys got to get to know me, I've got get to know them and see how they click and how they go.

"It's just going to take getting to know each other, and then obviously putting in the work together. There's a brotherhood that comes with being teammates for this long and playing a long season... I plan on just getting to know these guys and showing them the love that they deserve and get after it."

Of course, that doesn't mean he only sees himself as a clubhouse presence. Arenado holds himself to a high standard, both defensively and at the plate. He was adamant that he intends to contribute to Arizona's on-field product.

"I still have high expectations for myself on the offensive side. I do on both sides of the ball. I expect to go out there and help this team win on both both sides," he said.

"I know the last few years haven't gone the way I wanted, obviously dealt with some injuries and different things, but I think some of the adjustments I'm trying to make and the adjustments that I've talked with the hitting coaches already about, I think they're going to pay dividends down the line here.

"I feel good about it, and obviously being in a lineup with this group of players is going to be great. These guys can all really run, they can steal, and hopefully get in scoring position. And if I can do my job, I don't see why I can't be driving these guys in."

And that doesn't feel like an exceptionally lofty goal. Arenado owns a career .282 batting average and .845 OPS to go along with his elite defense. His poor numbers in 2025 represented his first-ever significant below-average season.

Perhaps all Arenado needs is a change of scenery.

