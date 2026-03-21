D-backs' Brandon Pfaadt Sets Challenging Goal for 2026

The Arizona Diamondbacks recently announced their starting rotation. In somewhat of a surprise, Brandon Pfaadt was tabbed to start the fifth game of the year, March 31 against the Detroit Tigers back at Chase Field.

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The goal for this upcoming season, Pfaadt said on Saturday, is consistency.

Pfaadt's Up-and-Down Journey Since 2023

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt (32) pitches during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in game seven of the NLCS at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Oct. 24, 2023. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

It wasn't that long ago that Pfaadt appeared to be moving towards the upper echelon of MLB starting pitchers. Following his impressive Postseason run in 2023, Pfaadt was on track to have one of the better seasons in the National League by mid-season 2024. In fact this writer felt he was moving up into a higher tier of pitcher.

Through July 21 that year Pfaadt not only ranked among the league leaders in innings pitched, but sported a 3.74 ERA and a 3.56 FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching). A rough stretch to finish the season followed however, and he ended 2024 with a 4.71 ERA, albeit with a sturdy 3.73 FIP.

2025 began well enough through his first eight starts, as Pfaadt posted a 6-2 record and 3.28 ERA. Things went south from there, however, ultimately resulting in a 5.28 ERA and 4.18 FIP.

One consistent feature for Pfaadt throughout his three-year career so far has been posting FIP well below his actual ERA.

In 454 innings he's posted a 4.18 FIP versus a 5.13 ERA. While he's consistently posted excellent strikeout to walk ratios, he's frequently had trouble avoiding the big hit or homer in the middle innings.

The Sweeper/Slider is the Key to Getting Back on Track

During 2025, Pfaadt seemed to lose the feel, shape, and movement for his signature pitch, a slider classified as a sweeper by Statcast. But during a recent Cactus League outing he put on a display with an effective slider, inducing nine whiffs in 10 swings.

Pfaadt explained that he made too many tweaks last year, to ill effect, but an offseason of work and spring training has served to correct that.

"I think it's back to where we wanted it to be. We messed around with it quite a bit last year, and I think this offseason was a good test for it and kind of reset it and find it again. I think it's been really good in the spring training," Pfaadt said.

That pitch will be crucial to getting back to dominating right-hand batters again. In 2024, right-hand batter hit just .224 with a .634 OPS against Pfaadt. In 2025 those numbers jumped to .291 and .811 respectively.

Facing Left-hand Batters Requires a Mixed Approach

As for battling left-hand batters, Pfaadt is continuing to hone his pitches. He made progress against left-hand batters in 2025. In 2024 lefties hit .294 with an .811 OPS. Those numbers improved to .267 and .775 in 2025.

There is still plenty of room for improvement in those numbers. Asked if the cutter was a key pitch to get there, Pfaadt emphasized the need to use all his pitches.

"It depends on the hitter," Pfaadt said. "Sometimes we'll use cutter, and then we'll use the changeup more on the plate, or we'll use four-seam up or curveballs down. I think we're building a consistent repertoire to have different plans of attack on the lefties. I think cutters, yeah, we're going to use it, but not all the time."

Consistency and Length are the Goals for Pfaadt in 2026

Pfaadt's goals for the 2026 season are simple:

"I think just going out there every fifth or sixth day and being a solid starter. I think that's the main goal, and go out there and be as consistent as I can and help the team win every fifth and sixth day," Pfaadt said.

When Merrill Kelly returns to the rotation, presumably by the third week of the season, somebody is going to be moved to the bullpen. As the number five starter at the moment, Pfaadt could potentially be on the bubble.

On the other hand Michael Soroka has experience in relief, and it could ultimately be he that gets bumped to the bullpen.

It will come down to who comes out of the gates hot through their first two starts to make it difficult, if not impossible for the team to send them to the bullpen.