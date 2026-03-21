Diamondbacks Reveal Surprising Starting Rotation Order

On Saturday, Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo officially revealed the order of the D-backs' starting rotation.

Though right-hander Zac Gallen had already been cemented as the day-one starter for Arizona, the rest of the rotation order comes as a bit of a surprise, given the way the pitchers' schedules had initially lined up.

Arizona Diamondbacks rotation order

The rotation will pan out as follows once the regular season arrives:

1 - RHP Zac Gallen

2 - RHP Ryne Nelson

3 - LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

4 - RHP Michael Soroka

5 - RHP Brandon Pfaadt

Pfaadt had been generally following Gallen in the rotation order during Cactus League games. He was pulled off that schedule for Saturday's game, which followed Gallen's Friday night start, giving way to Nelson. Pfaadt threw a backfield game on Friday night.

Lovullo said Pfaadt is going to stay back from LA for the opening series and throw in a simulated game at Salt River Fields, hoping to be ready for the second home game of the season against the Detroit Tigers. Rodriguez is expected to throw in a backfield game on Monday.

Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly to go on IL

Mar 18, 2026; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) throws against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Lovullo also said Merrill Kelly will, officially, begin the regular season on the injured list. Kelly was forced off his schedule due to intercostal nerve irritation in his back, and has only made two Cactus League starts.

"It's clear that Merrill Kelly just doesn't have enough time to build up and start the season on the active roster," Lovullo said. "Might have been the worst-kept secret of this camp, but just wanted to make sure that I gave the right amount of time before I made that announcement. Merrill will start on the IL, and whatever his buildup is, it will continue. I don't know what the timeline is on that."

"I'm just really proud of the five [starters] that are here and can help us win baseball games."

The team will be able to backdate Kelly's IL stint three days into spring training, provided he does not pitch in Monday or Tuesday's exhibition game against the Cleveland Guardians. Lovullo said that is a possibility for the right-hander, but could not say for sure.

Once Kelly does return from the IL, Arizona will have a tough decision to make, with six healthy starters. Lovullo has not yet begun to have those conversations or begin that evaluation process.

Other Diamondbacks injury updates

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno (14) steps up behind the plate against the Seattle Mariners at Salt River Fields on March 9, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Corbin Carroll (hamate bone surgery) took four at-bats in a backfield game on Saturday. The plan is to get him on the field playing defense in Monday's Chase Field exhibition.

Gabriel Moreno (forearm tightness) took three at-bats on the backfield and is expected to catch Sunday night's Cactus League game against the Padres.

Adrian Del Castillo (calf) is slowly resuming running and returning to full baseball activities.

Corbin Burnes, A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez (Tommy John surgery) are all "in a really good spot" in their progressions.

Tyler Locklear (elbow and shoulder surgery) has not yet been cleared for full baseball activities, but is "getting very close."