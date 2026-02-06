D-backs' Bullpen in a Unique Position Ahead of Spring Training

The Arizona Diamondbacks have made another addition to their bullpen. On Thursday, they acquired right-hander Kade Strowd from the Orioles in a deal that sent Blaze Alexander back to Baltimore.

Strowd, 28, had a successful debut season in 2025, pitching to a 1.71 ERA over 26.1 innings. GM Mike Hazen was clear that the right-hander would compete for a spot in Arizona's big league bullpen in Spring Training.

Which puts the D-backs' relief corps in a unique position. While no splashy, back-end move was made this offseason, Arizona has brought in a large quantity of relievers who could, in theory, be legitimate major league contributors. With just a handful of spots available in the bullpen, Arizona will have a much more robust Spring competition amongst these relievers.

Diamondbacks May Have Robust Bullpen Spring Training Competition

Jul 29, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga (43) reacts during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Hazen said, at least in recent history, there seems to be more competition for the D-backs' relief roles.

"I think relative to the last maybetwo years and definitely last year, the answer to that is yes," he said. "I feel like most other spring trainings, we've come in with a hefty amount of competition."

"I think there's going to be a lot of competition. And we have a lot of good baseball players that are going to be competing for that. And that, I feel like, is a good thing. I know it puts a little more pressure on players in terms of it's not about just getting ready. It's also about going out there and showing what you can do. And that's okay. I think that's a good thing," Hazen said.

The GM said, even for the arms who may not make it out of camp, there may be an opportunity in the future.

"If those that don't make it start in Reno, their turn is going to come up," said Hazen. "That entire group, in my opinion, is going to have the ability to impact our win-loss record next year, create their own opportunity, seize a spot somewhere, even if it's not on March 27th, whatever day we start."

"And that's going to be out there for those guys. And we're going to bring in more guys to add to that competition. There's still going to be guys coming in on non-roster invites at the minimum that will be talented enough to be in the mix with those guys as well. So, yes... it's going to be a pretty competitive camp."

The Diamondbacks have, in addition to Strowd, added right-hander Taylor Clarke on a major league deal. They've also brought in a hefty group of arms on minor league contracts, such as Jonathan Loaisiga, Junior Fernandez, Derek Law and others.

This Spring will be a competitive one for one of the D-backs' biggest areas of concern.

