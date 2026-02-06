The Arizona Diamondbacks completed a trade on Thursday, dealing utility infielder and outfielder Blaze Alexander to the Baltimore Orioles for righty reliever Kade Strowd, as well as right-hander Wellington Aracena and infielder Jose Mejia.

This marks the fourth trade made by GM Mike Hazen this offseason. Arizona traded for Nolan Arenado, dealt outfielder Jake McCarthy to the Rockies and sent lefty Kyle Backhus to the Phillies.

Slowly, the D-backs have continued to chip away at areas of need in their hole-filled roster. But despite Spring Training being a mere days away, Hazen says Arizona may not be done adding.

What's Next For D-backs After Blaze Alexander Trade?

Arizona Diamondbacks Executive Vice President and General Manager Mike Hazen talks with Senior Vice President & Assistant General Manager Amiel Sawdaye (right) during spring training practice at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale on Feb. 13, 2025. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hazen said he still intends to target pitching, but with a thinned-out group of hitters, he's also looking to add depth in the position-player department.

"We're going to continue to add arms where we can, either free agency or trade," Hazen said.

"The position player group, we need to build back out a little bit underneath where we were before. Protection at second, short, third, outfield. There are still guys out there on the market that we're talking to. I'm sure there will still be trade opportunities as the offseason is still going.

"I know Spring Training is right around the corner, but it seems like there's still a lot of teams actively in the market willing to make trades. We'll see where that all heads here in the next few weeks."

Hazen said adding an outfielder is on the table for Arizona, but that he may target more of a utility type — similar to what Alexander provided prior to the trade.

"I don't know that I'm necessarily pinned to just an outfielder. I think it could be a utility guy that plays infield and outfield. Some additional protection for our position player group we're still actively in the market for," he said.

"I think [Lourdes Gurriel Jr.] is doing well. I don't really know exactly where into the season he's going to be. I'm not banking that that could happen immediately, so I'm more banking on making sure there's enough protection until he's ready."

The offseason has been a winding road for Arizona. While the needs following a brutal 2025 season were quite evident, there have been few moves that might be considered predictable. And they may not be done, yet.

