D-backs' Latest Merrill Kelly Update is Somewhat Concerning

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly has undergone additional testing on his back, according to a report from the Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro.

There is still no concrete diagnosis or update as to Kelly's status, although he did undergo a CT scan in addition to his initial MRI. Kelly had his live BP session cancelled earlier in the week as a result of left mid-back tightness. The team hopes to be able to provide a more official update on Wednesday.

"Still no update on Merrill Kelly from the Diamondbacks. Torey Lovullo says he has undergone additional testing, including a CT scan, so they can get a better sense of what’s going on with his back. They are hoping to provide an update tomorrow, Lovullo said," Piecoro wrote in a post on X/Twitter.

Though the issue itself may not be serious, the need for additional testing will only continue to keep Kelly off his spring schedule, and could force Arizona to make different pitching plans for their March 26 in Los Angeles.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly Undergoes Additional Testing

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) during spring training workouts on Feb. 10, 2026, at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kelly, 37, was named the D-backs' opening day starter for the first time in his major league career. At this stage, it is a distinct possibility that he will be unable to do so as a result of a displaced spring schedule, even if the injury itself does not require a lengthy absence or injured list stint.

Manager Torey Lovullo told reporters on Monday that he has not yet begun to make arrangements for a different opening day starter, but he did acknowledge the possibility of needing to pivot off Kelly should he not be ready for opening day.

"Once we get to that point where we say 'Hey, look, we've gotta pivot,' we'll make some different choices and different evaluations at that point. But for right now, everything's the same," Lovullo said.

"Still feel really good about him maintaining good health. He's worked hard; I'm going to remain as optimistic as possible that we'll get the best news possible. I know anything is at play here, but Merrill works hard to keep himself in shape so we're going to remain positive," Lovullo said.

Kelly undergoing additional testing will only push his timeline further back, even if the injury itself is not one that will linger. Arizona may need to turn to a different starter to take the ball at Dodger Stadium on opening day.