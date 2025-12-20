D-backs GM Isn't Worried About Concerning Offseason Trend

The Arizona Diamondbacks have not made any significant additions to their major league bullpen yet this offseason, despite a heavy need in that area.

But relievers have already begun to fly off the board. Many of both the extremely high-profile and lower-cost relief arms have already disappeared.

Arizona had reported interest in right-hand closer Pete Fairbanks, as well as former Braves righty Pierce Johnson, but no deals have been struck with either of those players. To fans of the D-backs who know all too well just how poor Arizona's bullpen was in 2025, it's quite concerning to watch the options dwindle so quickly.

But D-backs GM Mike Hazen isn't worried about that reality.

Diamondbacks' Mike Hazen Not Concerned with Fast-Moving Relief Market

Arizona Diamondbacks Executive Vice President and General Manager Mike Hazen talks with Senior Vice President & Assistant General Manager Amiel Sawdaye (right) during spring training practice at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale on Feb. 13, 2025. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think on the relief pitcher market, not really," Hazen said, when asked if the fast-moving market was a concern," Hazen said.

"We're coming up to Christmas. In past years... it seems like there's a consolidation of transactions that happen up to this point, for whatever reason, whether that's on the front office side or the player side or the trade side or whatever that is.

"[It's] not atypical. We see the market start to move. It is what it is. So many teams need relief pitchers. Once those dominoes start to fall, it's been a fairly typical pattern. We've been engaged in the market. We'll continue to be, we want to add to our bullpen and improve our bullpen," Hazen said.

It's difficult for fans to watch the options fly off the board, and understandably so. A lack of depth was apparent in the 2025 season, as the D-backs watched all three of their closer options go down with season-ending injuries.

But Hazen is operating on his own schedule. He said he's committed to improving the team in whatever way is feasible.

"Fan FOMO is not really how I can probably operate my job at the best of its ability," he said "We want to put the best team we possibly can out onto the field."

Perhaps there is a trade brewing, or the D-backs have their sights set on a particular arm that isn't at the forefront of the market. There is a chance Arizona finds exactly what it needs in that way.

But the D-backs certainly do need some bullpen help. They need a closer, and likely more than just that if they hope to bring their bullpen back to a competitive state.

Waiting is difficult.

