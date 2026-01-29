D-backs Outfield Plans Are Painfully Obvious

The Arizona Diamondbacks have need in their outfield, but all signs seem to be pointing towards an in-house solution — or perhaps multiple.

Somewhere on the D-backs' long list of roster holes (but certainly not at the top) heading into this offseason was the need for a right-handed hitting outfielder. Arizona lost Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to a torn ACL in the latter end of 2025, and the rest of the outfield was littered with lefty-hitting options — most of which did not provide much power.

But it's appeared to be increasingly more likely GM Mike Hazen and co. are not going to heavily pursue a big bat for the outfield. Especially when a "budget" outfield option such as Harrison Bader just inked a two-year deal worth over $20 million.

When Arizona had a chance to add a position player, they opted to trade for third baseman Nolan Arenado, despite having multiple third base options already in front of them. And that is where it would appear the outfield solutions will come from — most likely in the form of Blaze Alexander and Jordan Lawlar.

Diamondbacks Seem Likely to use In-house Outfield Solutions

Sep 16, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Jordan Lawlar against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Alexander and Lawlar are both righty-hitting players, and both have some amount of power upside. Barring an injury to Arenado, there won't be many available reps for them in the infield, with both shortstop and second base locked down by All-Stars.

Alexander began receiving playing time in the outfield in 2025, and was a natural defender in his limited action out there. His plus arm and defensive instincts served him well in left and even center field.

Lawlar, meanwhile, seemed to struggle a bit defensively in the infield, but got some outfield reps in the Dominican Winter League this year. It would be a surprise to not see him receive outfield playing time in Spring Training.

GM Mike Hazen alluded to this when discussing the Arenado trade a while back.

"I see the group of younger players having the ability to impact this team in a number of different ways, either in the infield or the outfield," he said. I think there's going to be plenty of at-bats to go around in trying to round out where the lineup is going to be.

"I would say that much like I always have, there's a healthy amount of competition that's going to exist and performance and earning it is going to matter. And I think to the beginning part of some of their careers, things have gone pretty well. And I think we're excited about what some of those guys can do."

Related Content: D-backs GM Mike Hazen Opens Up on Nolan Arenado Trade

Don't rule out the likes of Tim Tawa, who was a useful utilityman in his rookie season, or even a late-year call-up for No. 1 prospect Ryan Waldschmidt, either.

The point is, it feels extremely unlikely Arizona will make an investment in the outfield this offseason. The D-backs have in-house options, and seem poised to utilize them over an external addition in 2026 — at least, until Gurriel returns.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News