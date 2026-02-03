Insider Gives Diamondbacks Abysmal Offseason Grade

The Arizona Diamondbacks haven't exactly been quiet this offseason, but they have yet to make a true splash move to improve any area on their needy roster.

The early priority for GM Mike Hazen and co. was the starting rotation, which they filled with righties Michael Soroka and (a returning) Merrill Kelly. Beyond that, and a trade for Nolan Arenado, the additions have been mostly limited to minor league acquisitions.

That has led to some questions about the viability of the lineup and, in particular, the bullpen. One cannot accuse Hazen and Arizona's front office of entirely sitting on their hands, but their offseason dealings have not impressed everyone.

A recent article from The Athletic's Jim Bowden handed a letter grade to every MLB club for their offseason proceedings. The D-backs were stuck with an ugly D+. He predicted Arizona to finish in fourth place in the brutal NL West for the second straight season.

Arizona Diamondbacks Given Ugly Offseaon Grade

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte (4) scoops up a ground ball against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field in Phoenix, on Sept. 24, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Diamondbacks have had a rough offseason," Bowden wrote. "So far, their only significant move was to bring back right-hander Merrill Kelly. They traded for Nolan Arenado, whose production has been declining, took a chance on the oft-injured Michael Soroka and added a backup catcher in James McCann. They also traded for a good bullpen arm, righty Josh Grosz, but had to part with speedy outfielder Jake McCarthy in the deal."

The aforementioned righty Josh Grosz is, in fact, a starting pitcher, and will begin the year in Double-A. But otherwise, Bowden's assessment is not entirely unfair. Arizona is taking a risk with Arenado, although his defense is still quite sharp.

Soroka has not generally been able to remain healthy or effective for a full season, and Kelly is entering his age-37 season. These are not insignificant concerns, but they are also not a guarantee that these moves won't end up being shrewd acquisitions in the long run.

But the D-backs find themselves still without any serious closing options, and very little bullpen depth. They opted to avoid pursuing a high-end relief option to instead focus on the rotation. While the rotation was certainly a crucial area to address, it does feel as if the bullpen is poised to be a major weakness of this team once again.

And if the production from the star trio at the top of the D-backs' lineup isn't as high as it was last year, avoiding adding much in the position-player department might also be viewed as a miss.

With that said, Arizona may still be able to make some more additions. Team president and CEO Derrick Hall hinted as such in a recent media appearance. For now, the D-backs' offseason feels like a good start without a suitable culmination.

