Latest D-backs Injury News Could Impact Infield Plans

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher and DH Adrian Del Castillo is dealing with a calf injury, and may not be ready for opening day, manager Torey Lovullo told reporters at Salt River Fields on Monday.

Per AZCentral's Nick Piecoro, Del Castillo expects his return timeline to be around one month. A ramp-up period following the injury absence could extend further than that, depending on the process. Del Castillo told Piecoro he hopes to "sneak into" a game at the end of spring.

Lovullo's words made it sound as if that is unlikely to happen, though not impossible.

"I think it's gonna be the majority of spring. At or around the end of it we'll most likely reassess and see where he's at," Lovullo said (via Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports 98.7).

"He's doing things where he can. He's getting on his knees and throwing or doing whatever he can, but not really stressing that left calf at all."

Other Content: Zac Gallen Explains Why He Turned Down Multi-Year Deals

Arizona Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo Dealing with Injury

Sep 16, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Adrian Del Castillo (25) celebrates with teammate Ildemaro Vargas after hitting a two run home run in the second inning against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Del Castillo, 26, hit .242/.290/.392 in 44 games with the D-backs' big league club last season, serving almost entirely as the left-handed side of a DH platoon. Though he is a natural catcher, Arizona's backstop situation is set. Barring an injury to Gabriel Moreno and James McCann, Del Castillo would likely only see reps behind home plate in an emergency situation.

The D-backs did not add a clear-cut left-handed bat to overtake the DH role this offseason, and Pavin Smith (who has been that player in the past) is expected to get a large share of first base reps.

But if Del Castillo's absence is lengthy, Arizona's infield plans could change. Smith, who has been a better hitter (against right-handers) than defender at first base, may need to slot back in to the DH role, which would put veteran first baseman Carlos Santana in line to get a majority of first base starts.

That may end up being more beneficial for Arizona defensively, with Santana owning a Gold Glove and posting +12 Defensive Runs Saved at first base in 2025.

Smith, meanwhile, has a career .772 OPS and 168 wRC+ (68% above average) against right-handed pitching, while Santana — who is a switch-hitter — is significantly stronger against left-hand pitching than right. Santana has a 109 wRC+ and .758 OPS agaisnt righties in his lengthy career, but a 125 and .818 against southpaws.

Del Castillo has a .771 OPS against lefties in a small sample size. Essentially, if Del Castillo is forced to miss the early portion of the season, Arizona may be somewhat better defensively, but weaker against right-hand pitching if Santana is forced to play nearly every day at first base.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News